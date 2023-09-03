Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Enjoy Casual Date Night Out in N.Y.C.

The pair has been dating since 2018 and went public with their relationship in September 2021

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
Published on September 3, 2023 05:46PM EDT
Jack Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu enjoy a casual date night in New York City. Photo:

ROKA / BACKGRID

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu are enjoying the summer nights while they last.

The actor, 42, and the French model, 27, were photographed spending a casual date night out in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Saturday. The couple smiled as they strolled down the street, with Cadieu's arm wrapped around her boyfriend.

When it comes to their style, the two were perfectly in sync. Both wore dark oversized pants with cream tops — Gyllenhaal in a T-shirt with a sweatshirt slung around his neck and Cadieu in a cable-knit sweater.

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu enjoy a night out in New York City.

ROKA / BACKGRID

Though the Strange World star has kept his five-year relationship with Cadieu pretty private, he recently offered a small glimpse into their romance.

“It's no secret that I'm in a relationship and it's a wonderful relationship,” he told PEOPLE earlier this month while chatting about his new children's book, The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles. “We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours.”

“It's all about growing together and listening and being open. It's really not much different from any relationship when it works,” he added, explaining how he and Cadieu, a Columbia University student, have evolved together as a couple.

Gyllenhaal emphasized the importance of really listening to — and seeing — your partner. "If you listen and you try and pay attention — which we don't always do, all of us, perfectly all the time — but if we're trying and headed in that direction, then things last and grow. It's about being seen for who we are,” he said.

The Nightcrawler star and his girlfriend were first linked back in 2018, when they were spotted taking walks together in N.Y.C. and Paris. They made their first joint red carpet appearance in September 2021, attending the premiere of The Lost Daughter, which marked Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut.

The following month, Gyllenhaal hinted that he was already thinking about marriage and starting a family with Cadieu. "That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father," he said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "That really is what I want."

He said of Cadieu, "I love her so much," and added that marriage is "a choice for both of us."

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu attend the French Open in June.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In a February 2022 interview with Esquire, Gyllenhaal shared how he and Cadieu grew even closer during the pandemic lockdown while living next door to his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis.

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said, later adding, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

More recently, the couple enjoyed an outing to the French Open. They were photographed in the stands at Stade Roland Garros taking in the tennis action. They cheered in unison, and at one point, Cadieu rested her arm around Gyllenhaal's neck as they watched the match.

