Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles

The model and actress is known to experiment with her style, and has debuted a bold hair color

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King at The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022 (L); Jaime King in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2023. Photo:

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; APEX / MEGA

Jaime King is debuting a new 'do!

The actress and model was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday on an outing with a companion, during which she rocked a cherry-red bob hairstyle, swept over to one side.

King, 44, kept the rest of her ensemble summery and casual, opting for stonewash jeans and a striped button-down shirt, which she teamed with loafers — and her companion opted for almost identical shoes!

The Sin City star has favored a short, blunt cut for the last few years, but was most recently seen with the style dyed blonde.

Prior to that, she was fond of experimenting with other hairstyles, and in the past has been pictured with neon-orange hair and a chic pixie crop.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King and a friend in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2023.

APEX / MEGA

King, who was scouted as a model when she was just 13, recently opened up about how “scary” that time was for her. Speaking to The Cut for an interview published in April, she revealed, "I was terrified. I mean, I was a child. I think I was 13 and a half."

When she originally came to New York, King's mother accompanied her. But after her mom left, King — who shares sons Leo Thames, 8, and James Knight, 10 next month, with ex Kyle Newman — moved in with an editor for Harper's Bazaar.

"After that, I was sort of shuffled between different people's households ... wherever my agent told me I should go, that's where I was placed," she said. "I was a child, and this may sound harsh, but I believe it's true: A child at that age should not be in the fashion industry."

The model-turned-actress also talked about being offered heroin on a photo shoot, and other inappropriate moments she faced along the way.

Jaime King attends Tara Subkoff's What Is Coming Is Going event
Jaime King attends Tara Subkoff's What Is Coming Is Going event in Los Angeles on Feb. 18, 2023.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

"I was 14 [when given heroin]," she revealed. "But I also remember being naked as a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, 16-year-old, even at 13 years old, dude, it's — I remember being naked in a bathtub for Italian Vogue when I was not even 14 years old."

"I remember being given champagne, and I never knew what to do with that," King continued. "How could any child know what it is to do with that? You're just trying to get through it, and there's this pervasive terror that if you don't participate, you'll be sent home."

From 1998, King shifted much of her attention towards acting, landing her first major role in Pearl Harbor in 2001 alongside Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale and Cuba Gooding Jr. That came right after starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz in the 2001 crime drama Blow.

In the coming months, King is set to star in three new movies: Lights Out, How to Cook Your Daughter and Man’s Son. She also serves as co-producer on the latter film.

Related Articles
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Patrick Dempsey Wins Over Venice Film Festival Crowd with His Charming Looks — and Silver Hair!
General Hospital's Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
'General Hospital' Alumna Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund - with $10 Million to Start - for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund — with $10 Million Donation — for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Lizzo New Blonde and Pink Hair
Lizzo Debuts Bold New Blonde and Pink 'Jellyfish' Hair: 'The Bob Is Bobbing'
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Votes on Whether She Should âGo Grayâ After a âLazyâ Summer Growing Out Root
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Votes on Whether She Should ‘Go Gray’ After a ‘Lazy’ Summer Growing Out Roots
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for âLakers Nightâ
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for ‘Lakers Night’
Diane Kruger attends the "Visions" premiere at Pathe Wepler on August 29, 2023 in Paris, France.
Diane Kruger Attends 'Visions' Paris Premiere in Cherry Red Two-Piece Skirt Set
J Balvin and Jimmy Butler play basketball in NYC
J Balvin and Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler Play Pickup Basketball Together in New York
Travis Barker wears statement t-shirt while out for lunch in California.
Travis Barker Wears a 'Famous People Suck' T-Shirt During Outing in California
Model Winnie Harlow chops her hair
Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, Will Be Given a Key to the City Ahead of 'Renaissance' Tour Stop
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys: ‘The Cutest Set Up!’
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor