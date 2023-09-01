Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles

Jaime King is debuting a new 'do!

The actress and model was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday on an outing with a companion, during which she rocked a cherry-red bob hairstyle, swept over to one side.

King, 44, kept the rest of her ensemble summery and casual, opting for stonewash jeans and a striped button-down shirt, which she teamed with loafers — and her companion opted for almost identical shoes!

The Sin City star has favored a short, blunt cut for the last few years, but was most recently seen with the style dyed blonde.

Prior to that, she was fond of experimenting with other hairstyles, and in the past has been pictured with neon-orange hair and a chic pixie crop.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jaime King and a friend in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2023. APEX / MEGA

King, who was scouted as a model when she was just 13, recently opened up about how “scary” that time was for her. Speaking to The Cut for an interview published in April, she revealed, "I was terrified. I mean, I was a child. I think I was 13 and a half."

When she originally came to New York, King's mother accompanied her. But after her mom left, King — who shares sons Leo Thames, 8, and James Knight, 10 next month, with ex Kyle Newman — moved in with an editor for Harper's Bazaar.

"After that, I was sort of shuffled between different people's households ... wherever my agent told me I should go, that's where I was placed," she said. "I was a child, and this may sound harsh, but I believe it's true: A child at that age should not be in the fashion industry."

The model-turned-actress also talked about being offered heroin on a photo shoot, and other inappropriate moments she faced along the way.



Jaime King attends Tara Subkoff's What Is Coming Is Going event in Los Angeles on Feb. 18, 2023. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

"I was 14 [when given heroin]," she revealed. "But I also remember being naked as a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, 16-year-old, even at 13 years old, dude, it's — I remember being naked in a bathtub for Italian Vogue when I was not even 14 years old."

"I remember being given champagne, and I never knew what to do with that," King continued. "How could any child know what it is to do with that? You're just trying to get through it, and there's this pervasive terror that if you don't participate, you'll be sent home."



From 1998, King shifted much of her attention towards acting, landing her first major role in Pearl Harbor in 2001 alongside Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale and Cuba Gooding Jr. That came right after starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz in the 2001 crime drama Blow.

In the coming months, King is set to star in three new movies: Lights Out, How to Cook Your Daughter and Man’s Son. She also serves as co-producer on the latter film.

