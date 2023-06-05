Jaden Hossler is stepping away to focus on his mental health, he announced on Instagram Sunday.

Hossler, a.k.a. jxdn, wrote that he is "taking time away to seek treatment," as he revealed "this past year has by far been the hardest time of my life."

The singer-songwriter, 22, addressed his fans directly in the post: "Let me be open and vulnerable with you all. Honestly, I really didn't want to talk about this online, but I have realized that that is me holding onto my ego."

He continued, "Everyone wants to talk about the highlights (including myself), but real life is far more humbling. This past year has been by far the hardest time of my life."

Despite the highs the TikTok creator has experienced, jxdn said there had also been "countless and excruciating lows."

"I've had many conversations with you about staying strong in a weak world, taking care of yourself and putting your mental health first," he wrote. "It's time that I take my own advice and do exactly that."

Hossler continued, "I'm taking time away to seek treatment to finally and hopefully get my mental health to where it needs to be. I need a mental reset. I want to renew my mind. I feel as if I have hit a wall where it is starting to affect the simplest and most basic parts of my life."

Hossler, who recently completed a round of shows in the U.K., shared that, "all I want in life is to create moments and music that heal and provide safety for people in a world that is so fake and so unsafe. But in order to do that I need to make sure that I'm in the right state both physically and mentally, and right now I am not."

With his new single "Elevated Heartbreak" set for release later this week, jxdn reassured fans that that would not be changing. "While I am away my team will be helping me continue to release it, which I am very grateful for," he wrote. "This song is a form of therapy in itself. I hope you can find a connection to it, as I made it with this purpose."

He closed with his release for going public with a private situation. "I want to inspire people to get the help they truly deserve. I have let fear keep me from helping myself, " he wrote. "You don't have to wait until it's 'too late' to get help. Because it never is. I am trusting my guy that this will put me in the best possible position to be who I want to be, feel how I want to feel, and go where I want to go."



Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and jxdn. Jaden Hossler/Instagram

Hossler's news comes after confirming his relationship with Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram back in February, though their current status is unclear.

