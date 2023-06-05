Jaden Hossler Seeks Treatment to Get His Mental Health 'Where It Needs to Be': 'It's All Catching Up to Me'

With his latest single "Elevated Heartbreak" set to release later this week, jxdn hopes the song will be a "form of therapy" for fans

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 5, 2023 10:15 PM
Jxdn
Jaden Hossler a.k.a. jxdn.

Jaden Hossler is stepping away to focus on his mental health, he announced on Instagram Sunday.

Hossler, a.k.a. jxdn, wrote that he is "taking time away to seek treatment," as he revealed "this past year has by far been the hardest time of my life."

The singer-songwriter, 22, addressed his fans directly in the post: "Let me be open and vulnerable with you all. Honestly, I really didn't want to talk about this online, but I have realized that that is me holding onto my ego."

He continued, "Everyone wants to talk about the highlights (including myself), but real life is far more humbling. This past year has been by far the hardest time of my life."

Despite the highs the TikTok creator has experienced, jxdn said there had also been "countless and excruciating lows."

"I've had many conversations with you about staying strong in a weak world, taking care of yourself and putting your mental health first," he wrote. "It's time that I take my own advice and do exactly that."

Hossler continued, "I'm taking time away to seek treatment to finally and hopefully get my mental health to where it needs to be. I need a mental reset. I want to renew my mind. I feel as if I have hit a wall where it is starting to affect the simplest and most basic parts of my life."

Hossler, who recently completed a round of shows in the U.K., shared that, "all I want in life is to create moments and music that heal and provide safety for people in a world that is so fake and so unsafe. But in order to do that I need to make sure that I'm in the right state both physically and mentally, and right now I am not."

With his new single "Elevated Heartbreak" set for release later this week, jxdn reassured fans that that would not be changing. "While I am away my team will be helping me continue to release it, which I am very grateful for," he wrote. "This song is a form of therapy in itself. I hope you can find a connection to it, as I made it with this purpose."

He closed with his release for going public with a private situation. "I want to inspire people to get the help they truly deserve. I have let fear keep me from helping myself, " he wrote. "You don't have to wait until it's 'too late' to get help. Because it never is. I am trusting my guy that this will put me in the best possible position to be who I want to be, feel how I want to feel, and go where I want to go."

Jaden Hossler and Stassie
Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and jxdn. Jaden Hossler/Instagram

Hossler's news comes after confirming his relationship with Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram back in February, though their current status is unclear.

Related Articles
Nina Earl
Nina Westbrook on Having 'the Skills' to Deal with Criticism Towards Russell and Their Family (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
Ice Spice and Flo Milli
Flo Milli Talks Friendship with Ice Spice and 'Possible' Future Collab: 'The Girls Got to Come Together' (Exclusive)
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London
David Faustino and actress Christina Applegate
David Faustino on Christina Applegate's Health: She 'Wants to Get a Little Stronger' (Exclusive)
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
American Idol Contestants
Just Sam Says 'American Idol' Win Didn't Lead to Fame and Fortune amid Return to Singing on N.Y.C. Subway
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Says Taking Month-Long Breaks from Social Media Helps Him 'Breathe Better' (Exclusive)
jojo siwa promo pic
JoJo Siwa Lets Her 'Inner Elton' Out in Support of Elton John's New Rocket Fund: 'Such a Beautiful Thing' (Exclusive)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows
Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Died of Heart-Related Issues, Death Certificate Shows
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'I Hate Love' — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!
Jon Batisteâs Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: âIt Would Be Funâ
Jon Batiste's Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: 'It Would Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Shaggy
Shaggy Says Fans Have Misunderstood 'It Wasn't Me' for Decades: 'It's an Anti-Cheating Song' (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video