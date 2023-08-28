Jade Roper Tolbert Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'

The mom of three revealed the devastating news that her baby had stopped growing on Instagram earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Published on August 28, 2023 02:48PM EDT
Jade Roper Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'
Jade Roper Tolbert (L), Jade Roper Tolbert responds to fans (R). Photo:

jadelizroper/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert is answering some questions about her "missed miscarriage."

After revealing the situation — which occurs when the baby stops growing, but the mother's body has not physically miscarried — on Instagram earlier this month, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, had a Q&A with fans.

When asked if sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5, know about the miscarriage, Roper Tolbert shared, "They don't."

"Still figuring out if we tell them soon or wait until they are a bit older," she added, before asking for advice on the matter.

Jade Roper Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'

jadelizroper/Instagram

In an earlier response, she wrote, "So many kind questions of how I am and updates. Still haven't passed the baby, I'm starting to think my body is on cruise control straight to Beau's due date which was January."

She added, "I feel like I'm on an emotional rollercoaster ... centered and rooted at times, and other times like I'm free falling trying to grasp onto anything that feels sane."

Roper Tolbert was also asked about continuing to try for baby No. 4, to which she replied, "Very up in the air. A big part of me wants to, but I'm just not sure right now."

Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert met on the reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise, where they left the show engaged. They got married in 2016.

Earlier this month, Roper Tolbert announced her miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage."

"It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family," she continued. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

Roper Tolbert then explained: "I’m currently experiencing what is called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."

"I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating," Roper Tolbert went on to write.

She concluded her message with a touching tribute: "So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau❤️."

