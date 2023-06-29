Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Update on Future of 'Red Table Talk': 'It's Definitely Coming Back' (Exclusive)

Jada Pinkett Smith says Red Table Talk will soon live on.

While speaking exclusively with PEOPLE about her upcoming memoir Worthy, out Oct. 17, Jada, 51, says Red Table Talk is "definitely coming back."

The popular series stopped production in April when Facebook Watch's parent company Meta shut down the platform and its original programming.

"We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us," she says. "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing."

"Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book," she says. "We've got some really interesting stuff happening with RTT. I'm excited about that journey as well."

About her forthcoming memoir, Jada tells PEOPLE, "So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT."



Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 'Emancipation' Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 30, 2022. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She says the book will cover "everything."

"I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself," Jada says.

"In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey," she adds. "I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright."



Jada co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. In a statement on Instagram in April, Jada wrote that she and her team were already working on "finding a new home" for the show.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote at the time. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Red Table Talk first premiered in 2018 and won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show in 2021. It spawned a spinoff series titled Red Table Talk: The Estefans, centered around Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan.



The show has seen appearances from major guests like Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Paris Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.



Jada's book tour to support Worthy begins in October. Tickets go on sale to the general public today. They can be purchased at OurWorthyJourney.com.

