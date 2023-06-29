Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Title of Book: 'People Have Made a Lot of Assumptions' (Exclusive)

"It’s an adventure, a search for love and self-worth,” Jada Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE of her forthcoming book and book tour.

Her writing process began in December 2021, she says — long before the rumors about her love life, before the 2022 Oscars — and Jada says writing her book began with advice from above.

"It was like divine advice,” she says with a laugh. “It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through. And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others.”

She had lots of support over the years for a memoir. “I had so many people encourage me to write a book,” she says. “But I was believing that my journey was not a worthy journey. But when I saw it on paper — I couldn’t help but look at myself and say, wow. What a life."



Here, Jada answers a few questions about her forthcoming book, Worthy.



The cover of Smith's forthcoming book, 'Worthy,' out Oct. 17.

Why write a book now?

So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT.

You said this book and book tour will be a reclamation of your own narrative. You say you will clean up some rumors and assumptions about you.

Yeah. I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself. In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.



The book is titled Worthy and the portrait of you is made up of thousands of images of you. How did you arrive at the title?

Because the journey itself is worthy. Every journey. And we're all worthy while we're in it, you know? And I think a lot of times so many of us lose the idea of our own self-worth. I wanted to write about my journey to self-worth in a real way. And it's been a real struggle, and I think that that will be the part that will be most surprising to the reader.

So people are certainly wondering: Will everything — everything — be covered in the book?

Everything.

But then again, the so-called “haters” sometimes say: "Why does Jada always have to talk about everything?"

[Laughs] Well, they don't need to know. And this is not a book for them. Right? That’s the beauty of it. It just so happens that there's some moments that a lot of people are aware of that I'll be able to break down. In regards to that self-reclamation. For those who are not interested, the beauty is they don't have to get the book. But for those who are, the book will be available. [Laughs]

You are referring to the blame you feel you've received from some, as you put it, “controversy.”

Well, here's the thing. You escape the blame when you know that it's not your blame. Right? When there’s misunderstanding. And when you know the truth, there's no self-judgment. And if you have no self-judgment, then the judgment of others can't penetrate. In the book people will see that I have to be very accountable of the misunderstandings that are floating. But ultimately I hope the book enhances someone’s perspective of their own life. That is my greatest hope.

Smith with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow on the set of 'Red Table Talk'. Jordan Fisher

Red Table Talk went on hiatus when Facebook Watch closed a few months ago. Any news to share on the status of the talk show?

It’s definitely coming back. We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us. And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing.

