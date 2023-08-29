Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Her Adorable New Rescue Dog: 'Say Hi to Lucco'

The actress introduced her new furry family member on Instagram

Published on August 29, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith is introducing the newest member of her family!

On Tuesday, the actress, 51, revealed on Instagram that she has adopted a rescue dog.

"Say hi to Lucco … my new rescue🐶🐾😍," she captioned the post, sharing a close-up photo of the tan-and-white pup's face as it lounged in the grass.

Jada Pinkett Smith dog
Jada Pinkett Smith named her new rescue dog Lucco.

Lucco arrives nearly three years after French bulldog Bandit joined the Smith crew, who include Pinkett Smith's actor-husband, Will Smith, and their kids Willow, 22, and Jaden, 25. At the time, The Matrix Resurrections star said the animal was a gift for her 49th birthday, from none other than famous dog whisperer Cesar Millan.

"Meet one of the new hosts of @redtabletalk 😆," she joked, alongside a video clip of the tiny puppy looking sleepy as it nestled inside a carrier.

"Thank you to my brother and my friend for nearly 3 decades (😬) @cesarsway for my birthday gift ... Banditi aka Bandito 🐶💛," her post continued.

Willow made a cameo in the background of the video, prompting her to coo, "My little baby Bandit and my little baby Willow."

"But Bandit's my new one," she added. "He just went on a path walk and he’s really tired. I got him for my birthday, he's such a cutie pie."

Pinkett Smith later offered more glimpses of the playful pooch — and the distinctive black spots surrounding his eyes — in a pair of clips posted on her Instagram Story. "This puppy is the most chill pup eva!😆" she captioned footage of Bandit sleeping in his bed.

"Just got finished running Bandit all around the world," she added, explaining the dog's need for a long snooze.

The second video captured Bandit tugging and dragging a T-shirt across the kitchen floor before carrying it off to his bed. "His side-eye, it’s all that side-eye," Pinkett Smith quipped, as the animal coveted his new treasure.

The Collateral star has likely been enjoying a little extra downtime since her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk was canceled in April after parent company Meta shut down the platform and its original programming. However, she recently teased that the popular show could soon have a second chapter.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith teased that her show 'Red Table Talk' could make a comeback after being canceled in April.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While chatting with PEOPLE in June about her upcoming memoir Worthy, the star promised that the show — which she co-hosts with Willow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — is "definitely coming back."

"We’ve had a couple of platforms reach out to us," she revealed. "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing."

"Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book," she added. "We've got some really interesting stuff happening with RTT. I'm excited about that journey as well."

