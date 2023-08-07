Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Her Hair's ‘Come Back’ as She Continues to Deal with Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her hair’s progress amid her battle with alopecia.

The actress and Red Table Talk host, 51, took to Instagram on Monday to share two selfies. In the first photo, her head looks shaved, and in the second, her hair — dyed blonde — has grown in a bit more.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see✨,” she captioned in the post.

Pinkett Smith — who's been open about living with alopecia — celebrated her beauty last year in another selfie wearing a satin top and earrings with burgundy lipstick.

"Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," The Matrix Resurrections star captioned the post, showing off her shaved head in the snapshot.



She also showed her support for other bald women by sharing a Red Table Talk post in her Instagram Story.



Pinkett Smith first revealed that she was losing her hair during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, saying, “A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’,” she continued, adding “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”



“My hair has been a big part of me,” she continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress shared more about her alopecia journey in an 2021 Instagram video, where she showed one of the spots on her scalp that she was learning to embrace.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the center of her scalp. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

She continued: "So it just showed up like that, and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."



The actress shared an optimistic outlook about her hair loss, telling fans, "But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."



She captioned her video writing: "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆."