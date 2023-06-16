Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Spend Time Together on the Beach in Italy: See the Photo!

They soaked up some sun before riding a motorcycle through Paraggi, Italy

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on June 16, 2023 12:45AM EDT
Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his roles as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth teen film franchise and Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria, is seen with his girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Photo:

backgrid

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are on vacation in Italy — and the pair were photographed spending time together under the sun. 

Elordi, 25, and Giannulli, 23, were seen soaking up the sun in Paraggi, Italy, near Portofino. After relaxing on the beach and going for a dip, the duo were spotted riding through town on a motorcycle. 

The pair were first linked together in December 2021, when they were pictured getting coffee in Silver Lake.

Reps for Giannulli and Elordi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Their coffee date came a month after Elordi and Kaia Gerber ended their relationship, and several months after Giannulli broke up with Jackson Guthy

Their recent outing in Italy together comes after the pair were spotted in Los Angeles at a car dealership. 

At the time, one insider told PEOPLE that Giannulli and Elordi were "casually dating," while another said they weren’t.

Elordi’s dating history includes his Euphoria costar Zendaya — who is now dating her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland.

When not enjoying the sun in Italy, the actor is busy working, as he will co-star in the upcoming movie Priscilla as Elvis Presley with Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny in the lead role.

Last summer, Elordi told GQ about his life after filming 2018's The Kissing Booth. He opened up about his journey as an actor and recalled crashing on a friend’s couch in the San Fernando Valley and sleeping in his 2004 Mitsubishi after filming wrapped.

"I wasn't booking jobs," he told GQ. "I think I had — I don't know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account — and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate."

"My car was like a hoarder's, stacked with boxes and coat hangers and things," he added.

When he was cast in Euphoria, a producer on the show found out about his living situation and ended up buying Elordi a hotel room. "I got really lucky," he said to the publication. "Which is just an L.A. story, you know?"

