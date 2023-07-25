Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli Are 'Going Strong': 'They Are a Really Cute Couple' (Exclusive Source)

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are not only officially back together — after a reported on-again, off-again relationship — but they are also "getting serious," a source tells PEOPLE.

The duo, who were recently seen vacationing together in Italy in early June, also went on holiday to Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in Mid-July.

"Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together," the source says of the Australian actor, 26, and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 23. "They are a really cute couple."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Elordi, who in the past has also dated his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, as well as Kaia Gerber, was first linked to Giannulli in late 2021, after they were seen getting coffee together in L.A. — several months after Giannulli had called it quits with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

At the time, one insider told PEOPLE that Giannulli, 23, and Elordi, 26, were "casually dating," while another source said they weren't.

In the past three months, however, they've been spotting together several times, and the source confirms that they are officially an item.

"They are 100 percent going strong," the source says.

Elordi, who first rose to fame starring in the 2018 hit movie The Kissing Booth, will next take on the role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic Priscilla. He spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September GQ cover story.

"I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from [people like him]," said Elordi at the time.