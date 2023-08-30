Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan Star in Trailer for 'Beautifully Wicked' Film 'Saltburn'

Emerald Fennell is following up her Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman with a twisted new film starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi.

The first trailer for Saltburn, written and directed by Fennell, debuted on Wednesday. The cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan.

Keoghan and Elordi play mid-2000s Oxford University students Oliver Quick and Felix Catton, respectively. Saltburn’s official logline calls it “a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire."

"Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten," the synopsis reads.

Fennell recently told Vanity Fair about the film's darker moments, explaining, “If it feels real, if it feels like something you really might do alone in the grips of desire, then it doesn’t feel too much for me. For that completely overwhelming carnal desire to take hold, there has to be an element of revulsion, there has to be an element of transgression.”

She joked, "The thing is, we’re all disgusting perverts, aren’t we?”

"Saltburn". MGM

Among the film’s producers is Margot Robbie, who runs LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband Tom Ackerley. Saltburn is the latest project the company has taken on, in addition to I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman and Barbie.



Promising Young Woman was Fennell's feature-length directorial debut, and earned her the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2021.

She's received Emmy nominations both for playing Camilla Parker-Bowles on The Crown and for writing and producing Killing Eve.

She most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as Midge, and wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s contemporary musical Bad Cinderella.

Rosamund Pike in "Saltburn". Courtesy Prime

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Known for The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, Keoghan became a first-time Oscar nominee for last year’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Of Saltburn, Keoghan told The New York Times last year, "It's my first lead role, and the first time I had to really step up in terms of stamina and just being fully committed. I always want to test myself. I don't ever want to get to a stage where I think I have it figured out... I want people to see me and think, 'That boy can hold a movie.' "

Courtesy Prime

Elordi also has plenty of projects coming up, including playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla starring Cailee Spaeny. This year, between seasons of the hit drama Euphoria, the Australian star appeared in the films The Sweet East and He Went That Way.



Saltburn is in theaters Nov. 24.

