Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Timeline

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are rekindling their romance.

The Euphoria star and Dancing With the Stars alum have reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship over the past two years — but as of July 2023, the couple is officially back together.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles. However, one insider told PEOPLE they were "casually dating" at the time, while another source said they weren't.

Elordi and Giannulli reportedly called it quits in August 2022 because neither were pursuing anything serious. Nearly one year later, the two were seen out several times together, including a vacation to Italy in early June.

The pair also enjoyed some family time together, with Elordi traveling with Giannulli to visit her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in Idaho in July.

News of their relationship first came about after Elordi ended his relationship with supermodel Kaia Gerber in November 2021 after one year of dating, and several months after Giannulli broke up with Jackson Guthy.

Elordi's dating history includes several of his former costars, including The Kissing Booth's Joey King and Euphoria's Zendaya. Meanwhile, Giannulli was previously linked to Tyler Greenwald, prior to dating Guthy.

Take a look back at Elordi and Giannulli's relationship timeline.



December 19, 2021: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli spark romance rumors

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In December 2021, Elordi and Giannulli were spotted together for the first time in public when they stepped out for coffee in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, a sighting that came one month after the actor split from Gerber.

The Daily Mail captured pictures of the pair sporting casual looks dressed in sweats. Elordi was also seen walking his golden retriever, Layla.

December 21, 2021: Sources share conflicting reports on Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's relationship status

Shortly after Elordi and Giannulli's public outing together, sources shared with PEOPLE conflicting reports on their relationship status. While one insider said they were "casually dating," another source said that wasn't true.

"They are not dating," the other source said. At the time, reps for Giannulli and Elordi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

May 11, 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli walk their dogs together

In May 2022, the pair was photographed together playing with their dogs in a Los Angeles park.

May 24, 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly start dating

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Us Weekly reported that Elordi and Giannulli were officially dating, a romance that was seemingly confirmed five months after their initial coffee outing in December 2021.

At the time, a source told the outlet the pair was "not rushing into anything serious" because "they both got out of a relationship." However, the insider added that there were "sparks between them."

August 19, 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly break up

Elordi and Giannulli reportedly broke up in August 2022, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the actor was "completely focused" on growing his career, while the YouTube star was "living it up" with her friends.



September 23, 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli spotted in Los Angeles together

One month after their reported breakup, Elordi and Giannulli hit the town together again. The pair was photographed in a dog park with the actor's golden retriever, Layla.

December 7, 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli go on another dog park date

Elordi and Giannulli wrapped the year in a familiar fashion: walking their dogs at the park in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail captured photos of the two wearing oversized sweatshirts and covering their faces with bandanas during their morning outing in December.

June 8, 2023: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli spend time together in New York City

Jerritt Clark/Getty; Tim P. Whitby/Getty

The couple were seen out and about together in Soho, NYC. The Daily Mail snapped pics of the pair, with Elordi wearing a face mask and Giannulli sporting shades as they strolled through the city streets.

June 12, 2023: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli vacation together

In June 2023, Elordi and Giannulli vacationed in Italy and were photographed spending time together under the sun. They were spotted soaking up the rays in Paraggi, a beach near Portofino.

After relaxing by the water and going for a dip, the duo were seen riding through town on a moped.



July 2023: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli hang out in Idaho together

The pair spent time together at Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in mid-July alongside Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

"Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together," a source told PEOPLE of the Australian actor and the DWTS alum. "They are a really cute couple."



July 25, 2023: PEOPLE confirms Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are officially back together

Dave Benett/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

After two years of reportedly on-and-off dating and speculation regarding their relationship status, PEOPLE confirmed that Elordi and Giannulli are officially back together — and according to a source, are "getting serious."