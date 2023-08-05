Jaclyn Smith Says Her Son Gaston's Wedding Was 'the Best Thing a Mother Can Wish For' (Exclusive)

Jaclyn Smith's son just had his happily ever after moment — and the Charlie's Angels actress is still smiling from the "very emotional and very romantic" wedding.

Smith's son Gaston Richmond, who she shares with cinematographer Anthony Richmond, married Bonnie Lane at Smith's California home on Saturday, July 29 in front of 160 guests.

Lane wore an Ava Laurenne gown for the ceremony, which was held in the garden at Smith's home with her husband Brad Allen.

Bonnie Lane and Gaston Richmond. Courtesy of Jaclyn Smith



Smith, 77, says it was important to Richmond to be married at the home he grew up in, recounting him telling her, "Mom, I want to take those vows in our own home."

The resulting setup was "very southern," the actress says. "We have a lot of roses, from David Austin [roses] to old-fashioned to hybrid. And then we brought in every spring flower." Luckily, she says, "the weather was on our side — so all our flowers were blooming and looking gorgeous."



Smith, who wore Monique Lhuillier as the mother of the groom, also reveals that the couple opted for traditional vows, keeping the personal promises they wrote to each other private. Still, "it was very emotional."

Jaclyn Smith and Gaston Richmond. Courtesy of Jaclyn Smith

Also emotional was the song Richmond, 41, and Lane picked for their first dance: "The Bones" by Maren Morris. "They chose it because they love the words, 'When the bones are good, the rest don't matter' — in other words, you've got to have the foundation. And if your relationship has the foundation, it goes the distance."

A favorite moment during the special day for Smith was, of course, the mother-son dance, which they performed to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life." The song was fitting, as Smith calls Richmond her "Son-shine."

"I'm very close to my son, and seeing his joy and his devotion to Bonnie and his love for Bonnie made me, in this modern world, think I did something right, because he values marriage," Smith tells PEOPLE. "He said, 'Mom, I'm doing this once, and once is it.' And I love hearing those words. . . . He's just devoted to her and madly in love with her, and they share the love of children."

Richmond and Lane, who each have children of their own from previous relationships, share daughter Wren Jaclyn, born in April.

"Just seeing him so completely happy is the best thing a mother can wish for," she says.

Among the many guests — who all dined on a summer caprese salad and a branzino fillet accompanied by hearth-roasted cauliflower and romanesco, among other options — was Smith's former Charlie's Angels costar Kate Jackson.

Fans were excited about the rare reunion, as teased in a previous photo shared by Smith.

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson. Courtesy of Jaclyn Smith

Jackson, Smith recalls, was there when Richmond was born. "She goes back that far," the actress says. "And she happens to be my daughter [Spencer Richmond]'s godmother, but yet she's very much a part both of my children's lives. And it's a friend for the ages. I mean, you experience what we did together, and there's a bond and a tie that never goes away."

Reuniting at Richmond's special day was like "no time had passed," Smith says. "It was just joyous. It was beautiful. And I was so happy to see her out and looking beautiful and very present."