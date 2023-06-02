Jacky Oh's Surgeon Reportedly Faced Previous Complaints of Botched Procedures Before Her Death

Late Wild 'N'Out star Jacky Oh's plastic surgeon Dr. Zach faced previous complaints from patients over alleged botched procedures, according to a new report.

Oh died this week at age 32, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE, and her cause of death has not been made public. Since then, Page Six and other outlets report that the TV star visited Zach — real name Zachary Okhah — for a “mommy makeover” before her sudden death, as she reportedly updated fans about it in a since-deleted Instagram post.

And now, the outlet reports that the PH-1 Miami surgeon had sued multiple former patients over online reviews of his procedures in the past.

Okhah's business PH-1 Miami did not immediately to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to a screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Oh posed alongside the surgeon in a photo and teased a makeover before her death, asking fans to "stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal."

In the days since, Page Six reports thay Okhah previous filed lawsuits against other clients, such as Leila Penn, who he reportedly sued for more than $30,000 in July 2021.

Penn, the publication reports, alleged that the surgeon “mutilated” her in a RealSelf review — claims that Okhah allegedly called "false." He reportedly accused his former patient of "directly engaging with" prospective clients and encouraging them to go elsewhere, but dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice in December 2021.

Additionally, Okhah filed a lawsuit in September 2021 against Kyla Neirenburg for claiming that he doesn't have "happy patients," Page Six reports. She claimed his reviews on Google were “fake” and “written by their own staff or friends," and Okhah filed a suit for $30,000, per the outlet He reportedly also had the suit dismissed without prejudice in December 2021.

Jacky Oh's cause of death has not been confirmed. The news was confirmed by a BET Media Group spokesperson, who wrote in a statement to PEOPLE that she was a "talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, "was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson added.

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

Oh shares three children with comedian DC Young Fly: Nova, Nala and Prince. TMZ reports that he found out about Jacky Oh’s death while filming Wild 'N Out, and she was reportedly in Miami at the time of her death.

DC Young Fly has not yet commented on the matter. PEOPLE has reached out to his reps for comment.

After exiting Wild ‘N Out, the mother of three launched her own lip gloss line and sold real estate. On Mother’s Day, Jacky Oh shared on Instagram, “I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽”

She added: “God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!”