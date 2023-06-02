Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Thanks Fans and Says Loved Ones 'Ask for Privacy' After Her Sudden Death at 32

DC Young Fly is mourning the loss of his partner Jacky Oh following the formerWild ‘N Out star’s unexpected death at 32.

DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, and his family shared a statement with PEOPLE: "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Odell Beckham Jr., who seemingly met the late star through his partner Lauren Wood, also shared a statement from the family of Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, on his Instagram Story.

“It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the statement read. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver added, “Rest Easy Angel”

Instagram/obj

Beckham Jr. also shared a message about the loss on Twitter, writing, “Everyday is a gift. Tomorrow is never promised. Rest Easy Angel. We love You.”

He continued, “Don’t take this life for granted, we’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here.”

Jacky Oh documented her vacation to Belize with Wood on her YouTube channel in March.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen also paid tribute to Jacky Oh on Instagram, writing, “Damn man! Truly an angel.”

“Jacky introduced me to the wife I have today,” he added. “Praying for your babies and DC! It’s all perfect timing even though we don’t understand. God is in control!”

Paras Griffin/Getty

On Thursday, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed Jacky Oh’s death in a statement to PEOPLE: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson added. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” their statement concluded.

Jacky Oh died in Miami, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. A cause of death has not been made public.

DC Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild 'N Out when he found out about Jacky Oh’s death, according to the outlet.



Paras Griffin/Getty

The pair met in 2015, the same year that he made his first appearance on the sketch comedy show where she was one of the show's Wild 'N Out girls. They have since welcomed three children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

After exiting Wild ‘N Out, the mother of three launched her own lip gloss line and sold real estate.

On Mother’s Day, Jacky Oh shared on Instagram, “I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽”

She added, “God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!”

