Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Shares Loving Tribute 8 Days After Her Death: 'Your Soul Was Beautiful'

"U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise," DC Young Fly shared in a tribute to Jacky Oh, who died at age 32 on May 31

Published on June 8, 2023 03:09 PM
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

DC Young Fly is remembering his partner Jacky Oh eight days after the former Wild ‘N Out star’s unexpected death at 32.

On Thursday, DC Young Fly — whose real name is John Whitfield — shared a loving tribute about Jacky Oh alongside a series of photos of them and their children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” he captioned the Instagram post. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.” 

He added: “Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 06: Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attend HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Paras Griffin/Getty


DC Young Fly shared that the couple is “GOD fearing” and “grounded by the spirit.”

“We never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾,” he shared. “Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

“You know how our last convo went 🥺” he continued. “I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!”

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 10: Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prince Williams/Wireimage


He concluded the heartfelt message by vowing to continue loving Jacky Oh.

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!!” he wrote. “U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true)” 

He continued, “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that the Jacky Oh had died at age 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Actress Jacky Oh attends the Atlanta screening of "Scheme Queens" at Regal Atlantic Station on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Paras Griffin/Getty

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, it was revealed that police were "dispatched" on May 31 "in reference to an unresponsive female." She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Miami thereafter.

Jacky Oh was then pronounced dead "despite resuscitative efforts," the document stated. The Wild 'N Out star's cause of death has yet to be determined.

After news of Jackie Oh’s death broke, DC Young Fly and his family shared a statement with PEOPLE to thank fans for their support. They said, "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.” 

