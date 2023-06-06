Jacky Oh Was Found 'Unresponsive' Prior to Her Death: Police

New details surrounding Jacky Oh's sudden death have emerged.

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, it's revealed that police were "dispatched" on May 31 "in reference to an unresponsive female." She was taken to Mercy Hospital thereafter.

Jacky Oh was then pronounced dead "despite resuscitative efforts," the document states. The Wild 'N Out star's cause of death has yet to be determined.

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that the Jacky Oh had died at age 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.



"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

BET Media Group concluded, "The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

The same statement was also shared via Wild ‘N Out's official Instagram.

After the comedian's passing, many of her loved ones have made statements in her honor.

Odell Beckham Jr., who appears to have met Jacky Oh through his partner Lauren Wood, shared a statement on his Instagram Story from the late star's family.

"It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the statement read. "Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time."

To that, the Baltimore Ravens player added: "Rest Easy Angel."

Jacky Oh's partner, DC Young Fly, also mourned the loss in a statement shared with PEOPLE, saying, "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

