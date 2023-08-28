Victims, Shooter ID'd in Racist Shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General Store

The Jacksonville, Fla., community mourned victims Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jerrald Gallion, 29, and Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre, 19

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 01:12PM EDT
Jerrald Gallion, Dollar General shooting victim:
Jerrald Gallion. Photo:

Facebook

One day after a man motivated by racism shot and killed three Black people in Jacksonville, Fla., the community gathered to mourn the loss of a devoted father, a loving mother and a recent high school graduate with a world of potential.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a press conference Saturday that the city “suffered the loss of three precious lives” when a 21-year-old White gunman arrived at a Dollar General store and opened fire, targeting Black people.

The victims were store employee Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre, 19, customer Jerrald Gallion, 29, and Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Waters said.

Carr was shot in her vehicle outside the store, according to police. Laguerre was shot trying to flee, while Gallion was shot on his way into the store with his girlfriend, who was able to escape.

Family members, friends, and other members of the community gathered at several prayer vigils and at a local church on Saturday where they remembered the victims.

Gallion was remembered as a loving father who had planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter Je Asia, according to The Associated Press

“He never missed a beat,” Je Asia’s maternal grandmother Sabrina Rozier said at a memorial on Sunday. “He got her every weekend. As a matter of fact, he was supposed to have her (Saturday).”

Candles burn at memorials for Angela Carr, Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr. and Jerrald Gallion near a Dollar General store where they were shot and killed
Memorials for Angela Carr, Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr. and Jerrald Gallion.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Rozier said the family has struggled to explain Gallion's murder to his daughter. “We’re trying to decide how to tell his one and only daughter that he’s not coming back,” Rozier said. “I’m her grandmother and I don’t know how to tell her. I don’t have the words.”

The AP also reported that the 29-year-old father was a member of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The church’s Bishop John Guns spoke at the memorial and said Gallion was the 33rd church attendee who was murdered in his 27 years as bishop.

“In two weeks I have to preach a funeral of a man who should still be alive,” Guns said, according to the AP. “He was not a gangster, he was not a thug — he was a father who gave his life to Jesus and was trying to get it together.”

The bishop added: “I wept in church today like a baby because my heart is tired. We are exhausted.”

Trisha James (C) black shirt), Sabrina Rozier (Red hair white shirt) and Ieasia Gallion (4 year old daughter of one of the victims), all family member of Jereld Gallion, one of the victims of a deadly shooting that took place in Jacksonville, Florida
Memorial in Jacksonville, Fla.

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Carr was shot outside the store while sitting in her vehicle, police said. 

The New York Times reported that her son Chayvaughn Payne said she was an Uber driver and that she had just dropped off a friend at the store, before the gunman approached her vehicle and began firing rounds through the windshield.

“She would give her shirt off her back for people,” Payne, 30, told the Times. “This is really hard to process. To lose a mother for nothing.”

Laguerre Jr. was 19 years old and recently graduated high school, his father Anolt told NBC News.

“He hasn’t even lived his life yet,” A.J.’s father said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Waters said at Saturday's press conference that the community "is grappling to understand why this atrocity occurred," identifying the shooter as Ryan Palmeter. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities have said.

“I urge us all not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence," the sheriff said. "There’s no reason or explanation that will ever account for the shooter’s decisions and actions. His sickening ideology is not representative of the values of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much. We are not a community of hate.”

On Sunday, the city of Jacksonville tweeted Sunday photos of hundreds of people gathered together at the victims’ memorial.

“Remember their names and hold their families close to your heart,” the city said.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Related Articles
Florida Bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia Expected to Become âMajorâ Hurricane https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vQP-ZatVhY Credit: @fox13tampa/YouTube
Fla. Braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to Become ‘Major’ Hurricane and Hit Gulf Coast
16 Year Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma
16-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma: 'Senseless Act'
Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting
3 Dead, Including Shooter, in 'Racially Motivated' Florida Dollar General Store Shooting, Sheriff Says
Florida Woman Impaled In Back By Stingray That Narrowly Misses Her Lungs
Fla. Woman Impaled in Back by Stingray Barb That Narrowly Missed Her Lungs: 'I'm Still in Shock'
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Nearby Campus Lake After Falling Off Boat: A Very, Very Unfortunate Situation
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Lake After Falling Off Boat: ‘Unfortunate Tragedy'
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Jeffrey Clark mugshot
Jeffrey Clark Was Almost Our Attorney General — Now He’s Fulton County Inmate No. P01135824
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Passengers Claim They Were Stuck on Tarmac for 7 Hours Due to Pilot No-Show
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar
Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Sister of Man Killed by Girlfriend in Intentional Crash at 100 mph Says Family 'Will Never Be Whole Again’
Wild monkeys have been spotted in Florida
Wild Monkey Spotted in Florida Prompting Police to Warn Residents Against Feeding the Animal
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning in Pool: âI Was Scared for His Lifeâ
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning After Finding Him at Bottom of Family Pool in Florida
Wig store generic image
$200K Worth of Wigs Stolen from L.A. Store Serving Women and Children with Cancer
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
17-Year-Old Accused of Strangling His Mother to Death