Jackson Mahomes Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game to Support Brother Patrick amid Sexual Battery Case

Jackson Mahomes is stepping out as he awaits a court date in his felony battery case.

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson took in the NFL’s first game of the 2023 season, according to posts on his Instagram Story Thursday night.

In two separate photos, the 23-year-old shared that he watched the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium while on the sidelines.

Sporting an all-black outfit complemented by a thick chain necklace and a Balenciaga belt bag, Jackson posted a selfie and a shot of him smiling alongside his sister-in-law Brittany Mahomes in a second image.

Jackson’s support for his older brother and the Chiefs Kingdom coincides with a tumultuous offseason for the Tyler, Texas native who was arrested and charged on May 3 with aggravated sexual battery.

According to a police affidavit, Jackson allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner by the neck and forcibly kissed her three times after pushing another employee at a suburban Kansas City restaurant last February.

The owner — who was not named in the court filing but identified herself as 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn in interviews with The Kansas City Star — claims the social media influencer asked her to talk in the restaurant's office. She told police that when inside, he allegedly "grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth" without her consent, according to the affidavit.

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

Vaughn said she pushed Jackson away but "30 seconds later," he forcibly kissed her again, per the affidavit. After pushing him away again, the younger Mahomes kissed her without her consent a third time, she claims, and "told her not to tell anyone."

Jackson is also accused of pushing a restaurant worker who tried to open the door of the office to get a water bottle he left in the room. The affidavit says that, "He found the door to the office locked and he entered the key code and was barely through the door" when Jackson pushed him "in the chest and told him he could not come in."

Soon after the alleged forcible kissing incident with the restaurant owner, Vaughn's boyfriend arrived and asked Jackson to leave. The filing says Jackson "refused to leave until [the owner] gave him a hug which she reluctantly did."

Jackson was released from jail on $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing in his case originally set to take place last month was postponed until October 24 after the presiding judge contracted COVID-19, The Kansas City Star reported.