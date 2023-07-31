Jacklyn Zeman's 'General Hospital' Costars Hold Private Memorial for Late Friend

Jacklyn Zeman’s loved ones honored her at a celebration of life service on Sunday, more than two months after her death in May.

Following the gathering, Zeman’s General Hospital costars paid tribute to the late actress, who played Bobbie Spencer on the ABC soap opera.

"Just left Jackie Z’s celebration of life,” wrote Tristan Rogers, who portrays Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, in a post on social media. “What a marvelous ‘good bye’. This was a tremendous expression of the effect she’d had on people’s lives. I will truly miss her presence."

Kin Shriner, who played Zeman’s on-screen love interest Scotty, also remembered his former leading lady, writing on social media, “A packed house today in Malibu for Jackie as I said on stage so lucky to have been apart of her life ..I miss her so much !!I I toast her in her home town !!!”

“Jackie’s celebration of life I was happy to be a part of it today in Malibu! I will see her again !” he added on Instagram.

Kimberly McCullough, who starred as Robin on General Hospital, posted a photo of a sunset in honor of the late actress, writing, “Red sunset for Jackie Z. Went to the beautiful service today celebrating her life. What an angel. What a life. ❤️”

Former General Hospital writer Michele Val Jean also shared a tribute to Zeman on social media, writing, “We celebrated this beautiful soul today. Godspeed, my friend. I will carry you always.”

Gregori J. Martin, creator and executive producer of The Bay, also remembered Zeman, who starred as Sofia Madison on the series, sharing, “Beautiful celebration for an amazing woman. Forever in our hearts.”

In May, Frank Valentini, General Hospital's executive producer, announced Zeman’s death on social media.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini wrote. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zeman first joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977 and went on to appear in 880 episodes, according to her IMDb page. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy four times for her role in the soap opera and once for playing Sofia Madison in The Bay.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the official General Hospital account said Zeman has been a member of their family for more than 45 years.

"She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit," the soap opera's Twitter account said. "We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

