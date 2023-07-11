Jackie Kennedy's Handwritten Letters and Meal Plans for JFK Are Up for Auction

At the center of the collection are twelve papers with handwritten notes from Jackie, which include intricate lunch and dinner meal plans for she and JFK

Published on July 11, 2023 04:27PM EDT
Jackie and Jack arrive in Dallas on that fateful day of November 22, 196
Photo:

White House Photographs/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

Never-before-seen letters and meal plans written by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis have hit the auction block, with notes dated between May and August 1958 shedding light on the former first couples' time residing in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood during JFK's tenure in the Senate.

The collection of handwritten letters, notes, and meal plans written by Jackie were meant for her personal chef and housekeeper, Tania Herbst, and are now being auctioned online by Boston-based RR Auction.

At the center of the collection are twelve papers adorned with handwritten notes from Jackie to Herbst, which include intricate lunch and dinner meal plans for she and her husband, then-Senator John F. Kennedy.

Jackie Kennedy Auction
Jackie Kennedy Auction.

RR Auction

Many of the handwritten menus are in French, showcasing Jackie's fluency in the language, though one English menu stands out for its list of very specific breakfast preferences.

"Breakfast, Mr. K—2 poached eggs on Pepperidge toast rounds, crisp over broiled bacon, orange juice-pepperidge white toast-coffee-marmalade," the note reads. "Mrs. K—orange juice coffee toast-skim milk (order toast with no calories) 4 minute boiled egg, 1 envelope Knox gelatin on breakfast tray."

Jackie Kennedy Auction
Jackie Kennedy Auction.

RR Auction

The note adds that "Mr. K" (the future president) "can eat nothing fried—He likes all these creamed foods, so just give me a salad + raw fruit in place of his desserts + vegetables."

In addition to being referenced as "Mr. K,'" JFK is also affectionately referred to as "Monsieur" in some of the notes.

Beyond the menus, the collection also includes three handwritten letters, two of which were penned on Jackie's personal '3307 N Street' letterhead — the address of the couple's Georgetown home, where they lived when Kennedy announced his candidacy for President of the United States (and, ultimately, moved out of before living in the White House).

Jackie Kennedy Auction
Jackie Kennedy Auction.

RR Auction

An assortment of photographs — including one that shows JFK and Jackie posing with a baby and a group of men — are also among the artifacts on auction.

Additional family photos, such as one depicting JFK's father — Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. — brother Ted, and his first wife Joan, are also on offer.

The auction ends on July 12.

