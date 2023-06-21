Jackie Kennedy Once Dated Warren Beatty — Here's What She Said About His Bedroom Skills (Exclusive)

An exclusive book excerpt from "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret" unpacks a little-known fling between the actor and the former first lady

By People Staff
Published on June 21, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Jacqueline Kennedy; warren beatty
Jackie Kennedy, Warren Beatty. Photo:

Getty (2)

Warren Beatty is known as one of Hollywood’s greatest sex symbols, but according to a new book, there was one woman he did not easily impress: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In the new biography Jackie: Public, Private, Secret — exclusively excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE — author J. Randy Taraborrelli details how the former first lady had a brief fling with the actor in the mid-1970s.

According to the book, the couple's dalliance was born out of Jackie's work as a book editor, for which she was trying to woo big names, including Beatty, to write memoirs.

Taraborrelli writes that Jackie found Beatty interesting and went out on a few dates with the actor before bringing him back to her Fifth Avenue home and having him spend the night.

One member of her staff recalls coming into the kitchen one morning to find the actor sitting at the kitchen table talking to Jackie's son, John F. Kennedy Jr., “as if it was the most normal thing in the world.”

Jackie and Beatty socialized for a few months, but she ultimately confided in those close to her that she felt he was self-absorbed. When a confidante asked how the actor — who has long had a reputation for being something of a Casanova — was in the bedroom, Jackie said, “Oh, he’s fine. Men can only do so much, anyway.”

According to Taraborrelli, Jackie felt that Beatty was "consumed by his own career and movies. All he wanted to do was talk about directors and producers and films, and she just wasn't into any of that."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Taraborrelli said the romance did not last long: "When it was over, Jackie said it lasted two weeks longer than it should have."

Jackie Kennedy People cover
Jackie Kennedy on the cover of PEOPLE, July 2023.

Jackie shared two children — Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. — with her first husband, President John F. Kennedy, whom she married in 1953.

President Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.

In Oct. 1968, Jackie tied the knot for a second time with Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. Onassis died in March 1975 of respiratory failure.

