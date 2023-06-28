Jackie Goldschneider Says She'll Likely Be the Only Real Housewife Not on Ozempic: 'Last (Wo)man Standing'

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider says her opinion on Ozempic won’t be changing.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old commented on an Instagram post from PageSix about recent speculation that Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has been using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes that is also used for weight loss.



Though Simpson, 47, has denied that she used the medication to achieve her slimmed-down figure, Goldschneider asserted she’ll likely be the only one of the Housewives who won’t hop on the Ozempic bandwagon.

“I’ll be the last (wo)man standing,” she commented under the Instagram photo of Simpson.

Earlier this month during the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen asked Goldschneider what she thought about her costars and other Housewives using Ozempic for weight loss.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight,” said Goldschneider, who’s been vocal about recovering from an eating disorder. “I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is gonna be one day people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the way back pretty quickly.”

“You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’” she explained on the show. “And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — that work in the brain to impact satiety.

Goldschneider has maintained her stance on the medication, first saying on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February that she was "horrified" at how many people are taking Ozempic.

"I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," Goldschneider said, noting her recovery from a 18-year eating disorder. "An eating disorder in a needle. [It's] sad and sickening."