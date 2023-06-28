Jackie Goldschneider Says She'll Likely Be the Only Real Housewife Not on Ozempic: 'Last (Wo)man Standing'

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider has consistently said she doesn’t agree with those who use Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 02:38PM EDT
Jackie Goldschneider attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton on May 13, 2023
Jackie Goldschneider at the the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty 

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider says her opinion on Ozempic won’t be changing.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old commented on an Instagram post from PageSix about recent speculation that Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has been using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes that is also used for weight loss.

Though Simpson, 47, has denied that she used the medication to achieve her slimmed-down figure, Goldschneider asserted she’ll likely be the only one of the Housewives who won’t hop on the Ozempic bandwagon.

“I’ll be the last (wo)man standing,” she commented under the Instagram photo of Simpson.

RELATED:  Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

Jackie Goldschneider Says She'll Likely Be the Only Ã¢ÂÂHousewifeÃ¢ÂÂ Not on Ozempic: 'Last (Wo)man Standing'
Jackie Goldschneider's Instagram comment.

Instagram

RELATED: Chelsea Handler 'Didn't Know' She Was on Ozempic, Says Her Doctor 'Just Hands It Out to Anybody'

Earlier this month during the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen asked Goldschneider what she thought about her costars and other Housewives using Ozempic for weight loss.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight,” said Goldschneider, who’s been vocal about recovering from an eating disorder. “I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is gonna be one day people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the way back pretty quickly.”

“You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’” she explained on the show. “And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — that work in the brain to impact satiety.

Goldschneider has maintained her stance on the medication, first saying on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February that she was "horrified" at how many people are taking Ozempic.

"I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," Goldschneider said, noting her recovery from a 18-year eating disorder. "An eating disorder in a needle. [It's] sad and sickening."

Related Articles
Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania
'RHONJ'’s Jackie Goldschneider Shares What 'Scares' Her About Costar Dolores Catania’s Ozempic Use
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Jokes That 'Real Housewives of Ozempic' Is 'Already Airing'
Emily Simpson at BravoCon 2022
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors: 'You Don't Know Me'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
'RHOBH''s Garcelle Beauvais Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation: 'I’m Not Playing With That'
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi on Ozempic and Wegovy Weight Loss Trend: 'We Have to Look Deeper at the Reasons Why' (Exclusive)
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It
Brittany Cartwright
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Brittany Cartwright Denies Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Jackie Goldschneider Says 'a Lot' of 'Real Housewives' Stars Use Ozempic: 'I'm Horrified by It'
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Admits to Taking Ozempic: 'I Got on the Bandwagon'
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Reveals Medical Reasons She's Taking Ozempic: 'It's a Lot of Different Layers'
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Denies Using Ozempic, Says She 'Works Hard' for Her Body: 'I Would Never Do That'
Keke Palmer, Meghan McCain, Padma Lakshmi
Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again
Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again: 'Stop Spreading Lies'
Medications and pills
An Ozempic Pill May Be Coming Soon, Replacing Injections: ‘Game Changer’
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Scientist Who Pioneered Drugs Like Ozempic Says They Make Life 'So Miserably Boring' After Two Years of Use