Jack Whitehall Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Roxy Horner: 'Utterly Overwhelming and Joyous'

Jack Whitehall is a dad!

On Wednesday, the Afterparty actor, 35, revealed that he welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Roxy Horner, 32. Sharing a few photos from the hospital room on Instagram, the new parents smile as they hold their newborn.

"Well this just happened!" Whitehall wrote in his caption. "Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn't have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever."

"So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I've never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore sketchers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now."

"Name wise after this weekend I think 'rice, rice baby' has a nice ring to it," he joked.

The new mom also posted a series of photos to her Instagram in celebration of the happy occasion, holding her baby on her chest. "The love of my life 💜," she captioned the carousel.

Horner first announced the couple's exciting news on her Instagram in May, posting a few black and white photos of the pair holding their sonogram photos. "The best news to share...🤍," the model captioned her post.

The actor also shared the photos to his Instagram, writing "And I thought I wasn't getting enough attention when the dog arrived...🎉🍾👶🏻."

Since sharing her announcement, Horner has posted several photos throughout her pregnancy, including a vacation picture that celebrated her 7-month mark. Baring her belly in a silver bikini, Holker posed on a white railing in Mykonos, Greece.

"7 months of growing you 🤰🏼. Having the best time staying at @cavotagoomykonos @beyondtalentglobal ☀️🏝️," she wrote in the caption.

In one of her last pregnancy updates, the model shared a photo of her bump from the side, wearing only lingerie. "Impatiently waiting for you 🤍," she said.

