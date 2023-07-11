Jack White Slams Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for Chatting with Donald Trump at UFC Fight

The rock star called anyone who "normalizes" Trump's actions as "disgusting" in an Instagram post

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on July 11, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Jack White; Joe Rogan; Guy Fieri; Donald Trump. Photo:

Rich Polk/GettyRonald Martinez/GettyJesse Grant/GettyAnna Moneymaker/Getty

Several celebrities interacted with former President Donald Trump at a recent UFC fight — in the midst of his several legal battles — and Jack White is not impressed.

On Tuesday, the rock star took to Instagram and called Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson "disgusting" for getting friendly with Trump at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s--- Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," wrote White, 48, alongside photos of the celebrities with Trump, 77, at the fight.

Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg poses at the Columbia Pictures' "Father Stu" Photo Call at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on April 01, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri," added the musician. "This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."

Trump's appearance at UFC 290 came shortly after he held a volunteer event for his primary campaign in Nevada.

On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan, 55, has previously labeled himself a "bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s---" and said he's "so far away from being a Republican."

Former US President Donald J. Trump leaves Trump Tower to head to New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023. A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald J. Trump last week and he will turn himself in at the courthouse and appear before a judge to hear the charges against him later today. Indictment of Former US President Donald J. Trump, New York, USA - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump. CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

None of the other three celebrities seen interacting with Trump have explicitly associated themselves with a political party.

The former president is currently tied up in several controversial legal issues. Last month, a judge ruled that E. Jean Carroll can amend her defamation suit against him to now seek $10 million due to comments he made about her in a CNN Town Hall.

In May, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, a former Elle advice columnist, following a Manhattan trial. In n a unanimous decision, the jury ordered that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation. One day later, Trump again publicly criticized Carroll — this time on primetime television.

E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
E. Jean Carroll, Donald Trump. Michael M. Santiago/Getty, Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty

During CNN's controversial town hall, Trump called Carroll a "whack job," again claiming “I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,” and calling her claims “fake” and “made up." (The two have been photographed together, though Trump said that was an incidental moment.)

The comments echoed earlier comments Trump made about Carroll, after which she sued him for defamation and won. In the ruling last month, a judge decided she can amend that suit to include the comments Trump made on CNN.

However, in the order, the judge also allowed the U.S. Department of Justice to assess whether it could be substituted for Trump (who first made the comments about Carroll when he was president) as the defendant. If the Justice Department is substituted, the revised lawsuit wouldn't move forward, as the government cannot be sued for defamation, per Reuters.

