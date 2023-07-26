Jack White Auctioning Off His Tesla Months After Slamming Elon Musk for Allowing Hate Speech on Twitter

White used to champion Musk's efforts to create the environmentally conscious vehicles, but now he's done driving the car

Jack Irvin
Published on July 26, 2023
Jack White Auctioning His Tesla Months After Slamming Elon Musk for How Heâs Handled Twitter
Elon Musk and Jack White. Photo:

AP Photo/Evan Agostini, Rich Polk/Getty

Long gone are the days when Jack White considered Elon Musk "the Henry Ford of the 21st century."

Months after slamming the billionaire for allowing hate speech on Twitter since becoming the platform's CEO, the 48-year-old rock star is auctioning off his "personal Tesla model S" in a virtual garage sale on the platform Everything But the House.

"Thought to be the first model S in the state of Tennessee, this car long-served as White’s daily driver," reads a description from Ben Blackwell, an archivist for White's Third Man Records, who noted that the musician utilized the car's sound system to mix the Raconteurs’ 2019 album Help Us Stranger.

Jack White calls out Elon Musk after Kanye West is banned from twitter
Jack White and Elon Musk. Jason Kempin/Getty, Taylor Hill/Getty

Before Musk, 52, took over as Twitter's CEO last year, White used to champion his efforts to create environmentally conscious vehicles. The pair posed for a photo in 2016, when White made the "Henry Ford" claim, and the White Stripes member staged a free concert for Tesla employees in California two years later.

"I believe that what Tesla is doing is so important for the future of how we look at car design itself. The added benefits of its help towards fixing climate change and taking the world away from the internal combustion engine are incredible," said White at the time, per Rolling Stone.

Last year, however, White condemned Musk's handling of Twitter after Donald Trump was allowed back onto the platform. In a lengthy post on Instagram in November, he wrote that giving the former president his account back was "absolutely disgusting" and an "a—hole move."

"You did a lot of amazing things with Tesla, Elon, and you deserve a lot of compliments in that department," he wrote. "But you've gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place."

In addition to the Tesla, White is auctioning off many items from his record label's archives as well as his actual garage. Among the items available on the site are instruments, furniture, arcade games, recording equipment and finger casts used by White after he "was involved in a two-car accident" in 2003.

Earlier this month, the "Seven Nation Army" performer called out Joe RoganGuy FieriMark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for getting friendly with Trump, 77, at a UFC fight.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s--- Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," wrote White on Instagram alongside photos of the celebrities with Trump.

