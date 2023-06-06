Jack and Kristina Wagner Pay Tribute to Late Son Harrison on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Jack and Kristina Wagner are remembering their late son Harrison Wagner on the first anniversary of his death.

In honor of the milestone, Jack, 63, shared a throwback photo of his son standing next to a campfire as a young boy. He captioned the snapshot, "My youngest, so pure, so perfect.”

"My youngest, so pure, so perfect," added the General Hospital alum. "I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison. My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22💔"

Kristina posted a video of her son hiking in Palm Springs. In the clip, Harrison speaks about finding the strength to move forward amid obstacles. He said, "I know everybody’s got pain and struggles in life. That’s why we get out of ourselves, and whatever our God is. Whatever our belief is outside of ourself, we wish for an amazing life, open mindedness, happiness and love. Let’s make a wish.”

In the caption, Kristina, 60, shared that she finds solace in his message, sharing, "We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death. His words are comforting to me.”

She added, “It’s brutally painful to [lose] my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison."

Harrison died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his death was determine to be an “accident” with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) listed as the official cause, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE in December.

Following the death of their son, Kristina and Jack founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund and shared that Harrison "ultimately lost his battle with addiction."

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the dedication read. "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Kristina Wagner/Instagram

Months later, Kristina grieved Harrison's death on Dec. 1, what would have been his 28th birthday.

"Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There's no second chance. There's no see-him-again. There's no nothing. He's not coming back. It's final," she wrote alongside a video of Harrison dancing, uploaded to her Instagram account.

"But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be "all right" after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away. Today is Harrison's birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years," she added.

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack and Kristina. The one-time of General Hospital costars were married from 1993 to 2006. The former couple also share a 31-year-old son named Peter. (When Calls the Heart star Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.)

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

