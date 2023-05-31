Jack Schlossberg Is a Double for His Uncle JFK Jr. In New Shirtless Photos

The 30-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy recently announced that he passed the New York State bar exam

Updated on May 31, 2023 10:51 AM
Jack Schlossberg and JFK Jr. Photo:

Jack Schlossberg/Instagram; Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg’s Instagram followers are doing a double take. 

The 30-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of President John F. Kennedy looks the spitting image of his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. in a series of photos posted Tuesday. 

In the pics, Schlossberg poses at the beach with his nose covered in sunscreen and wearing dark sunglasses. One photo shows him snorkeling underwater next to a sea turtle and flashing the shaka sign.

“Gnar won’t shred itself!!” the famous outdoorsman wrote alongside the carousel of images.

In April, Schlossberg revealed he’s one step closer to becoming a lawyer when he shared that he passed the New York State bar exam with a celebratory photo of himself paddleboarding along the shore of Manhattan.

Schlossberg is an avid stand-up paddleboarder, routinely posting pictures of him paddling down the Hudson River in New York City, where he was born.

"TFW passed the bar — Jake, Esq !" he wrote next to the photos. A second image in the post shows part of a letter from the New York State Board of Law Examiners dated April 21, 2023, congratulating him on passing the exam.

Schlossberg follows in multiple family members' footsteps with this achievement. His mother, Caroline, passed the New York bar exam in 1989, while his uncle JFK Jr. famously failed the New York bar exam twice before ultimately passing on his third try in 1990.

Schlossberg graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in history and a concentration in Japanese history (an interest that runs in the family, considering his mother — now the U.S. Ambassador to Australia — formerly served as the ambassador to Japan).

jack-schlossberg-2-1024.jpg
Jack Schlossberg.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

He entered Harvard Law School in the fall of 2017 and Harvard Business School in the fall of 2018, graduating with both a Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration in February 2022.

Schlossberg has increasingly taken a public role with the family's Profile in Courage Awards and with various political and philanthropic causes, including speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

He once worked as a Senate page and intern (following in the footsteps of his own mother), working for former Secretary of State John Kerry — who once said of him: "A sense of humor is not genetic, but apparently in the Kennedy family it can be inherited. In President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, this quality seems to abide."

