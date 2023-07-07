Jack Quaid on Growing Up in Hollywood: 'You Don't Realize Things Are Slightly Abnormal Until Later' (Exclusive)

The star of 'My Adventures with Superman' opens up to PEOPLE about his childhood and growing up with parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Jack Quaid Is 'Psyched' for His Mom Meg Ryan's Engagement to John Mellencamp

Jack Quaid was almost guaranteed to have a pretty special childhood.

Growing up with Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid as parents, the actor spent a lot of time on film sets when he wasn’t watching movies and cartoons at home. 

“I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn't really feel different,” The Boys star tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But then you grow up, and you realize that's a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don't realize that things are slightly abnormal until later.”

Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jack, 31, later went to Crossroads School in Santa Monica — a high school with alumni including Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel and Jack Black — where he was president of the Bad Movie Club. He attended NYU Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out after three years. 

The actor’s onscreen debut came in 2012’s The Hunger Games, where he played Marvel, a competitive tribute from wealthy District 1.

In the years since, Jack has made a name for himself, starring in Prime Video’s The Boys, as affable boyfriend-turned-renegade supe Hughie Campbell, Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks as ambitious Ensign Brad Boimler, and more recently, as Clark Kent in the animated show My Adventures with Superman, which premiered on Adult Swim and Max this week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Through it all, Jack's actor parents — who were married from 1991 until 2001 — have taken a hands-off approach when it comes to his career. 

“They don’t really give me advice. I’ve never asked them, ‘How should I perform this scene?'" Jack told PEOPLE in January 2022, adding that the way Hollywood works now is “so much different that it worked back then for them.” 

Meg Ryan and her son Jack Henry Quaid are seen on March 28, 2011 in New York City.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Still, Jack remains grateful to them for a childhood that allowed him to explore his passions as a “gigantic superhero nerd” and embrace Star Trek and Superman.

“I will thank them for that until the day I die,” he says in this week’s issue of parents Dennis, 69, and Meg, 61. “Now I get to actually live in these worlds, and that’s just been such a joy.” 

For more on Jack Quaid, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

My Adventures with Superman airs on Thursdays on Adult Swim and Fridays on Max.

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Will Both Return to 'RHONJ' Next Season Alongside All Castmates (Exclusive)
Lola Tung, Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Taylor Swift Eras Tour
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lola Tung Gushes About Taylor Swift's 'Magical' Eras Tour (Exclusive)
Pierce-brosnan-olt
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Suffered an Injury While Wearing Nothing But a Towel: ‘It Was Fairly Miserable’ (Exclusive)
'Match Me Abroad': Harold and His 'Take-Charge' Date Michaela Get Touchy-Feely During Yoga
'Match Me Abroad': Harold and His 'Take-Charge' Date Michaela Get Touchy-Feely During Yoga (Exclusive)
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal
What You Don't Know About Idris Elba — from Chores He Hates to How Many Pillows He Sleeps With (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance Jasmine and Gino
90 Day's Jasmine Tries to Remedy Gino's 'Robotic' Sex with a 'Dirty Dancing'-Style Workout (Exclusive)
Jack Quaid attends the Prey Premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on August 2, 2022
'The Boys' Star Jack Quaid Says Growing Up a 'Gigantic Superhero Nerd' Prepared Him to Play Superman (Exclusive)
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley Says Wham! Bandmate George Michael's Decision to Delay Coming Out 'Had a Personal Cost' (Exclusive)
Shaq from Married at First Sight
'MAFS: Where Are They Now': Kirsten and Shaq Are 'on the Same Page,' Might Still Be a Good Match (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp Open to Working with Disney After Feeling Betrayed: 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive Source)
Brian-cox
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive)
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O'Neal's Son Kevin McEnroe on Her Recovery: 'She's the Mom I Always Wanted'
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
Riverdale
Watch the Stars of 'Riverdale' Sing and Dance Their Way into 'Archie the Musical!' (Exclusive)
Amber Heard Johnny Depp People Magazine Cover
Johnny Depp Feels 'Lucky,' Amber Heard Is Doing 'Better' One Year After Trial: (Exclusive Sources)
Gabourey Sidibe help everyday people get payback on their loved ones
Gabourey Sidibe Jokes She Joined a Prank Show Because 'According to My Therapist, I'm Addicted to Trauma'