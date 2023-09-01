Jack Osbourne Shares First Day of School Photos of Andy and Minnie While 'Poor Pearl' Has a 'Rough Start'

Jack Osbourne is giving two of his four daughters the ultimate school send-off!

On Thursday, the Fright Club star, 37, shared cute photos on Instagram showing off daughters Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 10, in matching uniforms as they held signs saying, "First Day of Kindergarten," and "First Day of 3rd Grade." The two posed with 13-month-old Maple Artemis, whom Osbourne shares with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

"First Day of School! Maple with the big send off for Andy & Minnie," Osbourne began, adding, "and poor Pearl with a rough start to Middle School with a 🤒 of 101.5."



Osbourne's oldest daughter Pearl, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, along with Andy and Minnie — is shown in the second photo lying in bed seemingly ill with a sign that said, "First Day of 6th Grade!"



Pearl Osbourne. jackosbourne/Instagram

The Osbourne crew has been busy this summer. In late August, the star posted a few glimpses of their relaxing time together, including a fever-free Pearl lying in a black and red hammock with mountains and trees as the backdrop.

"Pearl in a half shell," he captioned the post.



In another ode to summertime, Osbourne also shared photos of Maple as she splashed in the water, more scenic views, and the tight-knit family hanging out in the water together.

"Last days of summer 🏖️ ☀️🏕️," he wrote.

