Jack Osbourne Shares First Day of School Photos of Andy and Minnie While 'Poor Pearl' Has a 'Rough Start'

"Maple with the big send off," Osbourne wrote

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Jack Osbourne Shares First Day of School Photos of Andy and Minnie While 'Poor Pearl' Rests: 'Rough Start'
Jack Osbourne's four daughters, Minnie, Maple, Andy, and Pearl. Photo:

jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne is giving two of his four daughters the ultimate school send-off!

On Thursday, the Fright Club star, 37, shared cute photos on Instagram showing off daughters Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 10, in matching uniforms as they held signs saying, "First Day of Kindergarten," and "First Day of 3rd Grade." The two posed with 13-month-old Maple Artemis, whom Osbourne shares with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

"First Day of School! Maple with the big send off for Andy & Minnie," Osbourne began, adding, "and poor Pearl with a rough start to Middle School with a 🤒 of 101.5."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Osbourne's oldest daughter Pearl, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, along with Andy and Minnie — is shown in the second photo lying in bed seemingly ill with a sign that said, "First Day of 6th Grade!"

Jack Osbourne Shares First Day of School Photos of Andy and Minnie While 'Poor Pearl' Rests: 'Rough Start'
Pearl Osbourne.

jackosbourne/Instagram

The Osbourne crew has been busy this summer. In late August, the star posted a few glimpses of their relaxing time together, including a fever-free Pearl lying in a black and red hammock with mountains and trees as the backdrop.

"Pearl in a half shell," he captioned the post.

In another ode to summertime, Osbourne also shared photos of Maple as she splashed in the water, more scenic views, and the tight-knit family hanging out in the water together.

"Last days of summer 🏖️ ☀️🏕️," he wrote.

Related Articles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Shares a Steamy Photo Wearing a Sheer White Mini Dress — See the Photo!
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed'
Rumer Willis Spends Day at the Beach with 'Coolest Sisters' and Daughter Louetta: 'Life Is Good'
Rumer Willis Smiles with Baby Girl and 'Coolest Sisters' Evelyn and Mabel on Beach Day: 'Life Is Good'
Robin Thicke April Love Geary Global Ocean Gala 06 02 20 Instagram preschool 08 30 23
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Share Adorable Photos of All Three 'Babies' on First Day of School
Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter
Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Photos from Daughter Anja's Pool Party for Her 15th Birthday: 'So Proud'
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids 'Walked Into First Day of School' with 'Bravery': 'Proud Mommy'
Lori Harvey Dazzles in Tiny Orange Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Lost Files'
Lori Harvey Dazzles in Tiny Orange Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Lost Files'
Kelly Stafford back to school
Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Adorable Photos of All Four Daughters Posing on First Day of School
Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade
Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Two Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Ashlee Simpson back to school
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Jagger and Ziggy Show Off Their 'Back to School Vibes' in Silly Photo
Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne Dons Sleek Leopard-Print Dress for Night Out in Los Angeles
Khloe Kardashian says she's Not OK as True Thompson heads to Kindergarten Inst
Khloé Kardashian Jokes She’s ‘Not OK’ as Daughter True Heads to Kindergarten: ‘Next It Will Be Prom’
Diane Kruger attends the "Visions" premiere at Pathe Wepler on August 29, 2023 in Paris, France.
Diane Kruger Attends 'Visions' Paris Premiere in Cherry Red Two-Piece Skirt Set
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’