Jack Osbourne Says Sharon Osbourne’s 'Like a Car' with Plastic Surgery: 'Every 5,000 Miles, Mom Goes in for a Tune-Up'

Sharon Osbourne has vowed that she’s done with getting cosmetic procedures forever

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on September 6, 2023 11:49AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Sharon and Jack Osbourne. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty for Live Nation

Jack Osbourne doesn’t think his mother Sharon Osbourne can stay away from plastic surgery.

In a clip from the family’s newly revived show, The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, proclaimed that Sharon, 70, has “cursed off cosmetic surgery forever” when Jack quickly admitted that he wasn’t convinced.

“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car,” Jack, 37, told Sharon as she laughed. “Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up.”

“That’s right,” the Osbourne matriarch quipped. “Everybody needs it.” 

Jack and Ozzy both said cosmetic procedures were not necessary, but Kelly Osbourne chimed in on her mother’s side.

“Yes,” Kelly, 38, said. “Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen.”

Jack then explained how he heard of research that allegedly could “completely halt” the aging process one day, telling his parents, “Wouldn’t it be great to be 75 for, like, another 75 years.” 

Both Sharon and Ozzy immediately said no, shaking their heads.

Earlier this year, Sharon said she’s done with plastic surgery, admitting that she came to the decision after an October 2021 facelift left her with one eye lower than the other.

"That one put me off and it frightens me," she told The Sun in April. "I really f---ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more."

"Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift," she added.

Sharon previously spoke about regretting the "horrendous" facelift last year with The Sunday Times.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told the outlet. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

She said the five-and-a-half hour operation was not worth the time or the price tag, as she recalled telling the surgeon, "'You've got to be f---ing joking,'" when she first saw the results.

"One eye was different to the other,” Sharon said. “I looked like a f—ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

