Jack Osbourne's Daughter Minnie Enjoys an Adorable Playdate with Aunt Kelly Osbourne

The 5-year-old sat on Kelly's lap as the two got their makeup done together

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 6, 2023 10:14 PM
Kelly Osbourne and niece minnie https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJ6fD5RxAp/
Photo:

jack osbourne/instagram

Having Kelly Osbourne as your aunt comes with some major perks!

Jack Osbourne’s 5-year-old daughter Minnie Theodora enjoyed star-style treatment while spending some quality time with her aunt Kelly. The Fright Club star, 37, shared photos to his Instagram Tuesday showing Minnie and Kelly, 38, getting their makeup done together. 

“Minnie having a play date with Auntie,” Jack captioned the post.

Minnie sat on her aunt’s lap while the talk show host wrapped her arms around Jack and ex-wife Lisa Stelly's third daughter. Minnie wore a black tutu while holding onto a stuffed animal during the glam session. Kelly wore her light purple hair in a high bun as black eyeliner was applied, while Minnie was pictured wearing shimmery pink eyeshadow. 

Followers commented words of support on the post, with one saying, “Making memories for her that are so sweet ❤️.”

Another wrote, “So sweet! Your little BFF! 💜💜.”

The Osbourne family grew a bit bigger when Kelly had her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson, a baby boy named Sidney, at the end of 2022. This came not long after Jack and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed daughter Maple in July 2022. 

Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
Aree Gearhart/instagram

In the Instagram post announcing the birth, Jack wrote, "I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Osbourne captioned a photo of the baby in a knitted cub onesie: "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Kelly keeps her son out of the spotlight after her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed his birth and name on TV at the beginning of the year, reportedly without Kelly's permission. However, in April, Kelly shared a photo of her and baby Sidney — with a purple heart emoji over his face — next to the Easter bunny on Instagram.

In March, she also shared a photo on Instagram with her brother making a shocked face while he smiles beside her, pointing down at his nephew.

Kelly shared an Irene Banks quote in the caption, writing, "An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can't sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever."

