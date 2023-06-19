Jack Kirby's Son Slams New Stan Lee Documentary for Glossing Over His Dad's Marvel Involvement

"It’s way past time to at least get this one chapter of literary/art history right," Neal Kirby said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Jack Kirby and Stan Lee
Jack Kirby; Stan Lee. Photo:

Susan Skaar/Kirby Museum; Todd Williamson/Getty 

Jack Kirby's son claims the new documentary about Stan Lee's importance in the history of Marvel Comics "glanced over" his dad's contributions.

Following the 2023 Tribeca Festival premiere of the documentary, which is titled Stan Lee, Neal Kirby released a statement via his daughter's Twitter account, in which Neal described the movie as "Stan Lee's greatest tribute to himself" for its reliance on Lee's own narrative of his life and career.

"I understand that, as a 'documentary about Stan Lee,' most of the narrative is in his voice, literally and figuratively," Neal wrote. "It's not any big secret that there has always been controversy over the parts that were played in the creation and success of Marvel's characters."

In his statement, Neal said Lee's ultimate positioning as "the voice of Marvel" was more due to the late writer and editor's relationship with media outlets and long life — Lee died in 2018 at 95, well after the Marvel Cinematic Universe had grown into one of pop culture's most prominent franchises.

Neal also asserted that "most comic historians" recognize Jack Kirby's prominent role in creating the Fantastic Four, although Lee is listed as a co-creator of the superhero characters.

Disney+, Stan Lee production company Supper Club, and reps for the film's director David Gelb did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Stan Lee
Stan Lee in 1976.

Ian Dickson/Redferns

Neal said in his statement that the film pays more attention to Lee's separate conflict with another Marvel comic book artist, Steve Ditko, over who deserves more credit for the creation of Spider-Man before pointing to his own childhood spent watching Jack work during Marvel Comics' heyday.

“I am by no means a comics historian, but there are few, if any, that have personally seen or experienced what I have, and know the truth with firsthand knowledge," he wrote, adding his belief that Lee's "over 35 years of uncontested publicity" following Jack's death in 1994 has displaced his father's importance in Marvel's history.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Lee made cameo appearances in a significant number of Marvel movies and television shows in the last decades of his life, Neal noted that Jack's "first screen credit didn’t appear until the closing crawl at the end of the film adaptation of Iron Man in 2008, after Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Larry Lieber.” 

“The battle for creator’s rights has been around since the first inscribed Babylonian tablet," Neal concluded. "It’s way past time to at least get this one chapter of literary/art history right.”

Jack Kirby himself appeared to view Lee's impact on Marvel's history as negligible during his own lifetime. In a 1990 interview with The Comics Journal, he said the Fantastic Four and Thor characters were his idea and said Lee was "essentially an office worker" in his capacity as as an editor at Marvel during the '60s, when many of the company's character were first created.

Marvel's website credits Kirby as the "penciler" of the first Fantastic Four comic, while Lee is credited as the story's creator.

Stan Lee
Stan Lee in 2012.

Kevin Winter/Getty 

The documentary utilizes archival material obtained solely from Lee's personal archives to examine his life and career, according to a Disney+ synopsis for the film.

Stan Lee is streaming on Disney+ now.

Related Articles
Angela Bassett Says She Was âVery Comfortableâ With âHow Stella Got Her Groove Backâ Sex Scenes
Angela Bassett on Why She Felt 'Very Comfortable' with 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Sex Scenes
Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED; Anna Shay attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Remember Anna Shay: 'She Meant So Much' (Exclusive)
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (53) interviewed during day 4 of New England Patriots training camp
New England Patriots Player Jack Jones Arrested for Bringing Guns in Carry-on Luggage
Chris Pratt and Son Jack Show Off Their Big Catches After Father-Son Fishing Outing
Chris Pratt and Son Jack, 10, Show Off Their Big Catches After Father-Son Fishing Outing
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Secret Behind Her Sculpted New Look: ‘I’ve Been Disciplined’ (Exclusive)
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'
Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Says It Feels 'A Little Weird' Watching 'And Just Like That … '
Megan Thee Stallion Essence Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Journaling, Praying, Spending Time with My Dogs' Ahead of ESSENCE Festival (Exclusive)
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson on Her 'Awesome' 'Asteroid City' Cannes Experience with Husband Colin Jost (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper on Not Getting Inducted into the Rock Hall (Yet): 'I Don't Need a Badge' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper Reveals She Refused to Record 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' at First Because It Was Written by Men
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdUyV0JuOtf/ hed: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Estranged Daughter Sami Sheen: 'Grateful to Have You in My Life'
All About Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Sheen
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
Letitia Wright Is 'Hopeful' About a Marvel Return as Shuri: 'The Comic Books Reveal a Lot' (Exclusive)
LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2022
'Love Is Blind' Singles Unpack Their (Emotional) Baggage and Talk Marriage in Season 5 Tease: 'I Deserve Love'
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Kids from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'