Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Are Married

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have tied the knot!

The Maid star, 28, and her music producer fiancé, 39, married in a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday, attended by celebrity guests including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.



Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff smile as they celebrate their wedding. TheImageDirect.com

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff hold hands after tying the knot. TheImageDirect.com

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff head to a party to celebrate their nuptials. TheImageDirect.com

Qualley was photographed holding hands with her new husband, and later arriving at a post-wedding party, wearing a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats. Her hair was styled in a short bob. Antonoff sported a classic black suit and tie for the occasion.

The bride wore another classic white dress to her rehearsal dinner on Friday night. She was pictured walking arm-in-arm with older sister Rainey Qualley as she celebrated the eve of her wedding with family and friends.



Margaret Qualley and sister Rainey Qualley attend the couple's rehearsal dinner. The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley's mom Andie MacDowell was all smiles on her daughter's wedding day. TheImageDirect.com

Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, was all smiles on her daughter's special day. She looked radiant in a blue and green floral-print maxi dress decorated with a flower ornament at the waist.

The couple got engaged in May 2022. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was spotted sporting a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting her film Stars at Noon.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Qualley later confirmed the engagement herself and gave fans a close-up look at her ring with a photo carousel shared on her since-deleted Instagram page.

In one pic, she showed off her new bling while cuddling with her fiancé. Another photo captured her giving the Bleachers musician a kiss. "Oh I love him!" she gushed in her caption.

In May, the two enjoyed a date night at the New York City premiere of Qualley's dark erotic comedy Sanctuary. The actress was seen smiling for the camera with her arm on Antonoff's shoulder at the Metrograph movie theater on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2021 — and were even spotted kissing during a Saturday stroll in N.Y.C. at the time. They went public with their romance in early 2022, making their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards — where Maid was up for best limited series. Qualley later shared a few photos from their evening with the simple caption, "Date night."

In April, the Poor Things star supported Antonoff at the 2022 Grammys, where he was up for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore. Ahead of the awards ceremony, he was announced as producer of the year, non-classical, for his work on Taylor Swift's "Gold Rush," Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lorde's Solar Power, and more.

Antonoff has dated Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl, while Qualley was previously linked to Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson, and Shia LaBeouf.