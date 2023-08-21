All About the Jersey Shore Location Where Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Married

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have tied the knot!

On Saturday, the musician and producer, 39, and actress, 28, said “I do” on Long Beach Island, a beloved summer vacation spot on the Jersey Shore.

Antonoff, a New Jersey native, and Qualley held several events two hours south of his hometown of Bergenfield in Beach Haven, a town of just a little over a thousand residents that occupies less than one square mile.

In the summer months, the family-friendly area is known for its amusement park, a handful of boutiques, a regional theater and an ice cream parlor with singing servers.

The island typically sees visitors from New Jersey and the Philadelphia area as opposed to the A-listers who made an appearance for the couple's big day. (Though Kevin Jonas and his family did recently spend time here!)

An insider told PEOPLE, LBI was “overrun with celebs this weekend.”



Jack Antonoff attends the 65th Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Friday, the star-studded weekend began with a rehearsal dinner at Black Whale Bar & Fish House on the west side of the island. The casual eatery’s website says it serves as “Beach Haven’s neighborhood bar.”

The site's description elaborates, “Remember that neighborhood bar when you were growing up? It was simple, local, a couple of beer signs and a friendly barkeep. The Black Whale is Beach Haven’s corner bar, from Fred’s Beer Can Stash to crafted cocktails, that just happens to also be one of the best fish houses on LBI.”

The restaurant’s large menu starts with an impressive selection from the raw bar, including oysters, clams and shrimp. The fish house makes the most out of its proximity to the ocean by serving up classics from calamari to crab cakes, mussels, flounder, scallops and more. It has burgers and chicken for land lovers, too.

Earlier in the evening, diners inside a nearby restaurant managed to capture videos of Taylor Swift exiting a black SUV, wearing a black two-piece skirt set. She was joined by Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum as they made their way to the Black Whale.

Andie MacDowell, the mother of the bride; Lana Del Rey and Cara Delevingne were among the celebrity attendees.

On Saturday, the stars reconvened at Bird and Betty’s, one of the Black Whale’s sister spaces, for the ceremony.

The seaside restaurant and event space’s massive terrace overlooks the docks in Beach Haven. Below, Bird and Betty’s houses a nightclub that hosts events.

“The Nite Club transports us back to a heyday when young people laughed, danced and shot skee-ball instead of staring at phones,” the venue website reads.

The club features a large open room with a stage in the front. Balconies on either side of the stage overlook the center of the two-story event space that features a lounge and skee-ball machine.

Margaret Qualley at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

After the ceremony, the wedding party took a brief walk down the road to Parker’s Garage, another restaurant related to Bird and Betty’s and Black Whale, for the celebration.

The space attached to the oyster bar overlooks the water and can host up to 180 guests, according to its website. Aside from hosting weddings, the space also boasts an oyster saloon.

Both Parker's and Bert and Betty's are known for their stunning sunset views over the bay.

Qualley and Antonoff got engaged in May 2022. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was spotted sporting a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting her film Stars at Noon.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2021, and were spotted kissing during a Saturday stroll in N.Y.C. at the time.

They went public with their romance in early 2022, making their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards — where Maid was up for best limited series. Qualley later shared a few photos from their evening with the simple caption, "Date night."