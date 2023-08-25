Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are glowing in matrimonial bliss.

The newlyweds were spotted out for the first time on Friday walking hand-in-hand in New York City after their recent star-studded nuptials last weekend.

Both smiled widely during their stroll in the city.

The Maid star, 28, and her music producer husband, 39, got married during a ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday. The nuptials were attended by celebrity guests Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey, amongst others.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, and Margaret's sister Rainey Qualley were also spotted at the event.

“They looked like they were having an amazing time," a source told PEOPLE.

Qualley and the Bleachers frontman, whose live album Live at Radio City Music Hall was released on Friday, got engaged in May of 2022.

The pair sparked engagement rumors at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were engaged.

The two often kept quiet about their romance, but the Sanctuary actress opened up about their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post that shared photos of her engagement ring, alongside a caption that read, "Oh I love him."

They began dating during the summer of 2021 and were spotted kissing during a stroll in N.Y.C. at the time.

They made their debut as a couple in 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards where Netflix's Maid was up for best limited series.

Qualley made their relationship Instagram official the day after the Critics' Choice Awards when she posted a photo of her and Antonoff and captioned it "Date Night."

The actress showed support for Antonoff at the 2022 Grammys, where he was nominated for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's ninth studio album Evermore.

