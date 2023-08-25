Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)

The 'Maid' actress and music producer walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles in New York City on Friday

By
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 25, 2023 11:01PM EDT
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. Photo:

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are glowing in matrimonial bliss.

The newlyweds were spotted out for the first time on Friday walking hand-in-hand in New York City after their recent star-studded nuptials last weekend.

Both smiled widely during their stroll in the city.

The Maid star, 28, and her music producer husband, 39, got married during a ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday. The nuptials were attended by celebrity guests Taylor SwiftChanning TatumZoë KravitzCara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey, amongst others.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, and Margaret's sister Rainey Qualley were also spotted at the event.

“They looked like they were having an amazing time," a source told PEOPLE.

Qualley and the Bleachers frontman, whose live album Live at Radio City Music Hall was released on Friday, got engaged in May of 2022.

The pair sparked engagement rumors at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were engaged.

The two often kept quiet about their romance, but the Sanctuary actress opened up about their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post that shared photos of her engagement ring, alongside a caption that read, "Oh I love him."

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

They began dating during the summer of 2021 and were spotted kissing during a stroll in N.Y.C. at the time.

They made their debut as a couple in 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards where Netflix's Maid was up for best limited series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Qualley made their relationship Instagram official the day after the Critics' Choice Awards when she posted a photo of her and Antonoff and captioned it "Date Night."

The actress showed support for Antonoff at the 2022 Grammys, where he was nominated for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's ninth studio album Evermore.

Related Articles
AQUA goes on tour
Aqua Announces Barbie World Tour Across the U.S.
Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due to Kidney Infection
Liam Payne Cancels Tour After Being Hospitalized with a 'Bad Kidney Infection': 'Sorry'
Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year
Event Planner Pleads Guilty After Shoving Beloved Vocal Coach, 87, to Her Death During 'Temper Tantrum'
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Allegedly Attacks Them with Hammer
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Coordinate Matching Outfits for Stroll Through N.Y.C.
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Mila Weir, Isabella Ye, Nathan Levy, Salisha Thomas, Justin Guarini, John Hartmere, Briga Heelan, Aisha Jackson, Keone Madrid, Jennifer Simard, Mari Madrid and Stephen Scott Wormley attend the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023
Britney Spears Broadway Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Announces Close 2 Months After Opening
Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring amid Britney Spears Divorce
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
All About the Jersey Shore Location Where Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Married
: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift's Blue Wedding Guest Dress for Jack Antonoff's Big Day Is Giving '1989' Vibes
Mass. Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groomâs Passport
Boston Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groom’s Passport
Taylor Swift, ZoeÌ Kravitz, and Channing Tatum
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Reveal Their Drink Orders at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Wedding
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff head to there wedding after party in Long Beach waving and smiling
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Head to Wedding After-Party with Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz and More