J Balvin Carries Son, 2, on His Shoulders and Snuggles Up in His Crib in Adorable New Photos

The Colombian singer shared sweet photos of his son Rio as he toted him around on his shoulders

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 29, 2023 01:01PM EDT
j balvin and wife
Photo:

J Balvin/ Instagram

J Balvin is soaking up fatherhood.

On Wednesday, the Colombian singer, 37, posted several photos to his Instagram Story spending time with his son Rio, 2. In one of the photos, Balvin and his girlfriend, model Valentina Ferrer, 28, hold their son and share a sweet kiss.

In another photo, Balvin holds Rio on his shoulders and he walks around a city park. He also shared a photo of himself and Rio in his son's crib, curled up together.

J Balvin walks with son

J Balvin/ Instagram

In February, Balvin spoke to PEOPLE about his motivation to create a better world for his son. "When you have a son, you want your kid to be better and not commit the same mistakes we did.

"We want people to help them and give them the chance that they might not have had," he said. "You can talk a lot, but you've got to lead by example."

"I do it because I really enjoy it, but if I give that example to my son, it'll be beautiful. Because actions speak by themselves. That really is key in life."

In July 2022, Balvin told E! News that his strong sense of style hasn't changed much since he became a dad.

J Balvin Instagram Story

J Balvin/ Instagram

"Being a dad is a huge role. It's a top priority," he said at the time. "But you still don't have to become or act like a dad. I don't want to start wearing boring clothes because that's how a dad is supposed to act."

"I just want to be a cool dad. I'm still looking for what's next, for the new vibe, color, shapes," the singer continued.

Balvin met his girlfriend Ferrer on the set of his 2017 music video "Sigo Extrañándote." The two made their red carpet couple debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

Ferrer confirmed her pregnancy in an April 2021 interview with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she "did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone."

"I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said, later revealing that Balvin couldn't believe it either when she told him.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said.

