J Balvin and Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler Play Pickup Basketball Together in New York

The Colombian singer and Miami Heat power forward took their friendship to the streets for a friendly game of basketball on Tuesday in New York City

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 01:04AM EDT
J Balvin and Jimmy Butler play basketball in NYC
J Balvin and Jimmy Butler bond over a friendly game of basketball in New York City on Aug. 29. Photo:

Jimmy Butler/ Instagram

Colombian singer J Balvin and Miami Heat power forward Jimmy Butler III recently took their friendship to the streets.

On Tuesday, the two participated in a friendly game of pickup basketball, sharing clips of the fun to their Instagram Story. Following the upload, fans noticed that the reggaeton singer was wearing an unreleased colorway of his Air Jordan 3’s, the latest in his footwear collaboration with Nike that launched in 2022.

Between running up and down the court and shooting hoops, Balvin and Butler cooled off on a nearby bench, taking selfies with players and posting the snapshots to their respective social media accounts.

J Balvin and Jimmy Butler play basketball in NYC
J Balvin and Jimmy Butler play basketball in New York. Balvin is wearing an unreleased version of his Air Jordan 3s collaboration with Nike.

Jimmy Butler/ Instagram

In one clip shared to Balvin's Instagram Story, the two friends sat laughing and pointing at the team they apparently trounced, with the losing team wagging their fingers at the winning duo as they lauded their win over them.

"Ganamos!" they both laughed and pointed in unison at their opponents in jest, which is Spanish for, "We won!"

"Nosotros dos!" Balvin, 38, repeated in the clip, which means, "Both of us!" referring to the fact that Balvin and Butler "won against 5" opponents, as Butler teased the losers, calling them "Poopoo face!"

The six-time NBA All-Star has long been friends with the "No Me Conoce" singer, and Balvin has often been spotted supporting Butler, 33, by attending his basketball games.

Last May, Butler was seen hugging Balvin as he sat courtside, following Miami's win against the New York Knicks, as seen in footage shared on the NBA's official Twitter account, currently known as X.

This friendship would explain why Balvin paid homage to Butler by wearing the number 22 Miami Heat jersey.

It would appear that Balvin holds his famous friends dear to his heart. The singer previously opened up about his friendships with Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, and British singer Ed Sheeran.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I met J in a gym in New York last year — it was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognized his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said 'Hi,' " Sheeran, 32, wrote on Twitter, last March. "We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop."

Related Articles
Giant Panda Tian Tian Birthday Smithsonian's National Zoo
Smithsonian's National Zoo Panda Treated to Sweet 26th Birthday Celebration
Carl Sledge, mugshot, High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player on Sideline
High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley
Thomas Rath, 10 People Charged in Connection With Death of Homeless New York Man
10 People Charged in Connection with Death of Homeless New York Man
USC basketball player Bronny James looks on during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023,
Bronny James Back in Class and ‘Hopeful’ to Return to Basketball: ‘He’s Doing Extremely Well,’ Coach Says
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Jennifer Williams VH1 'Basketball Wives' TV show season 10 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2022
'Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Christian Gold — See Her Ring!
myles oneal and shaq
Shaquille O’Neal Says He and Son Myles Bond Over Their DJ Careers: ‘We’re Always Trading Songs’ (Exclusive)
Briga Heelan on Performing Britney Spears' Music as Cinderella in Broadway's 'Once Upon a One More Time'.
Briga Heelan Explains How Broadway's Britney Spears Jukebox Musical 'Respected' Singer's 'Boundaries' (Exclusive)
Owner of dog left at airport charged, Pittsburgh PA
Pet Owner Who Abandoned Dog at Airport to Travel to 'Resort Destination' Is Charged, Police Say
College Football Star Travis Hunter Joins Mookie Betts, Von Miller as Bleacher Report Video Podcast Host
Colorado Star Travis Hunter Tests His Deion Sanders Knowledge as He Announces New Video Podcast
Bronny James
Bronny James Gets Back to USC College Life After Family Reveals He Has Congenital Heart Defect
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland Non-Profit
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland School
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)