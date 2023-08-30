J Balvin and Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler Play Pickup Basketball Together in New York

Colombian singer J Balvin and Miami Heat power forward Jimmy Butler III recently took their friendship to the streets.

On Tuesday, the two participated in a friendly game of pickup basketball, sharing clips of the fun to their Instagram Story. Following the upload, fans noticed that the reggaeton singer was wearing an unreleased colorway of his Air Jordan 3’s, the latest in his footwear collaboration with Nike that launched in 2022.

Between running up and down the court and shooting hoops, Balvin and Butler cooled off on a nearby bench, taking selfies with players and posting the snapshots to their respective social media accounts.



J Balvin and Jimmy Butler play basketball in New York. Balvin is wearing an unreleased version of his Air Jordan 3s collaboration with Nike. Jimmy Butler/ Instagram

In one clip shared to Balvin's Instagram Story, the two friends sat laughing and pointing at the team they apparently trounced, with the losing team wagging their fingers at the winning duo as they lauded their win over them.

"Ganamos!" they both laughed and pointed in unison at their opponents in jest, which is Spanish for, "We won!"

"Nosotros dos!" Balvin, 38, repeated in the clip, which means, "Both of us!" referring to the fact that Balvin and Butler "won against 5" opponents, as Butler teased the losers, calling them "Poopoo face!"

The six-time NBA All-Star has long been friends with the "No Me Conoce" singer, and Balvin has often been spotted supporting Butler, 33, by attending his basketball games.

Last May, Butler was seen hugging Balvin as he sat courtside, following Miami's win against the New York Knicks, as seen in footage shared on the NBA's official Twitter account, currently known as X.

This friendship would explain why Balvin paid homage to Butler by wearing the number 22 Miami Heat jersey.

It would appear that Balvin holds his famous friends dear to his heart. The singer previously opened up about his friendships with Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, and British singer Ed Sheeran.

"I met J in a gym in New York last year — it was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognized his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said 'Hi,' " Sheeran, 32, wrote on Twitter, last March. "We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop."

