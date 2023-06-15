Ivanka Trump Wishes 'Incredible Father' Donald Trump Happy Birthday Amid His Federal Indictment

Ivanka Trump wished her father Donald Trump a happy 77th birthday one day after his arraignment at a Miami courthouse Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Ivanka shared a series of photos featuring her dad and other family members on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday, Dad. You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve," former first daughter captioned the images, which show the former president with her children and with her in her childhood years.

Earlier in the week, 41-year-old Ivanka took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Arabella’s recent Bat Mitzvah.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that the former president's plans for his birthday included a round of golf at Bedminster followed by dinner with family and a select group of friends.

“Donald is most comfortable in his own clubs and around those who bolster his ego,” a social source tells PEOPLE. “Having his birthday [at Bedminster] is a natural for him.”

The elder Trump's birthday came just one day after he surrendered to authorities in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday after being indicted on numerous federal charges — including violating the Espionage Act — last week.

The former president's indictment by a federal grand jury detailed that he allegedly retained over 100 classified documents with some of the most sensitive topics originating from seven intelligence agencies, including the CIA, NSA and Department of Defense.

He is being charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

While Ivanka has not spoken out about her father's recent federal indictment, she did speak out about his earlier indictment, in April, which came after he allegedly paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

"I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," she wrote in a short message on her Instagram Story at the time. "I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

