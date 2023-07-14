Ivanka Trump Is Spending 'Precious Time' with Her Children on Anniversary of Mother Ivana's Death (Exclusive)

One year after her mother Ivana Trump died at the age of 73, Ivanka Trump is leaning on her husband and children amid continued grief.



“Ivanka is spending precious time with her husband and her children, doing what she loves most, being a mother," a source tells PEOPLE of her Friday plans. "She feels there is no better way to honor her late mother than to nurture and love on her own children."

Ivana — who also shared children Donald Jr. and Eric with ex-husband Donald Trump — died at her New York City home on July 14, 2022.

Since then, Ivanka has consciously focused on her family, opting to separate herself from politics and instead prioritize time with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children: Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.

Ivanka also traveled to the Czech Republic in October to accept a presidential award on her mother's behalf, which aimed to honor Ivana's dedication to Czech culture even after moving to the United States.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump with children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

"While it has only been a year since Ivana passed, her role as both a remarkable mother and grandmother has left an illuminating and immeasurable impact on their lives and will forever be remembered," the source tells PEOPLE.

The Trump family are known to all spend summer months together in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Ivana is buried. Ivana's mother, 97-year-old Marie Zelníčková, typically splits her time between her grandchildren and may also be surrounded by loved ones in Bedminster on Friday.

In February, on what would have been Ivana's 74th birthday, Ivanka shared a carousel of photos of her mother on Instagram, calling her "the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew."

"She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many," she captioned the photos. "Happy Birthday, Mama. Love you and miss you every day. xx"

An old photo Ivanka Trump shared of her skiing with her mother, Ivana Trump. Ivanka Trump/instagram

Ivanka has offered several other remembrances of her mother since, opening up about her grief during the recent holiday season in another post on Instagram, in which she wrote: "It's true: grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year."



"Learning to celebrate differently is a challenge," she continued. "I am trying to be kind, patient and compassionate with myself and honor and make space for all of the emotions I am experiencing. New memories are being made, my children's laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma's presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable."

Ivanka added: "The loss of a parent is one of life's very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared. It hits at the very core of your being. And it takes a good amount of time to emerge from how it dislocates you."

While often remembered as a socialite, Ivana was also a successful businesswoman, an athlete, a writer, a clothing and jewelry designer, and above all, a proud mother adored by her children.

In a July 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Ivanka recalled how her mother was able to balance her personal and professional lives, saying: "I think one of the things that was amazing about my mother is her role as a parent was complementary to her role as an executive and vice versa."

"I think she learned a lot of skills negotiating with us that she brought into the boardroom," she continued. "She spent very meaningful time with us, but she was also working very hard professionally and was very ambitious and very successful."

