Ivanka Trump Focused on Family in Wake of Her Father's Indictment: 'Heartbreak Makes Her Stronger' (Exclusive Source)

Ivanka Trump's priority remains focused on keeping her children safe from hostility amid her father Donald Trump's growing legal troubles, sources tell PEOPLE — but that doesn't mean her relationship with the former president doesn't remain strong.

The 41-year-old former first daughter is well aware of the seriousness of the allegations laid out in her father's recent indictment, the source says, and wants to ensure daughter Arabella Rose and sons Joseph Frederick and Theodore James remain top-priority.

“It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father,” the Trump source tells PEOPLE. “She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it.”

Meanwhile, Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, remains focused on the business dealings of his private equity firm.

“Jared has lots of business going on in south Florida," the source adds.

Ivanka and Jared served as two of the former president's top aides during his time in the White House. But since leaving the White House in 2021, the couple has lead a relatively low-key life of travel and leisure and charity and finance.

In November 2022, after the elder Trump announced that he would run for president in 2024, Ivanka issued a rare statement in which she said she would not be involved in the campaign.

"I love my father very much," she said in a statement issued moments after her father announced his campaign. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Since then, the former president has been indicted twice and, earlier this week, had his first appearance in front of a federal judge for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.



Ivanka hasn't commented on the most recent indictment (she did, however, issue a statement about Trump's earlier indictment, in March). But according to the source, Ivanka are Jared are at this point familiar with the legal controversy so often swirling around the family.



“Ivanka and Jared are both used to controversy, and they deal with it as well as anyone would," the source says. “They go about their lives, interact with the activities of their children, and move ahead. Is Ivanka upset about what is happening to her father? Yes, but she hasn’t abandoned him. They interact and are still a family. That is the way the Trumps are.”

According to the source, Ivanka is keeping her mind off the legal issues and instead reveling in recent celebrations, like her daughter's bat mitzvah, held earlier this month.



“Ivanka is filled with love over her daughter’s bat mitzvah,” a social source tells PEOPLE. “Being a mom has made Ivanka blossom, and she loves all of it. It made her happy to celebrate the occasion with her generation of family members.”

The source said the loss of her mother Ivana Trump — who passed away at the age of 73 in July 2022 from injuries sustained during a fall — is also top of mind, as the one-year anniversary of the tragedy nears. Still, Ivanka has support from her own family and her husband’s family, as well.



“All of the heartbreak helps make her stronger and able to deal with this experience with her father,” the source says.

This source adds that, while Ivanka is hurt and troubled by her father's legal woes, they remain close and she would never abandon that relationship.



“Keeping her kids safe from controversy doesn’t mean that she cut herself off from any communication with her father,” the source says, adding: "But Ivanka and Jared are living their own lives now. They are going forward.”

