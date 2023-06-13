Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter's Bat Mitzvah with Siblings Days After Donald Trump's Federal Indictment

Notably absent from photos of the festivities was Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, who will surrender to authorities in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday to answer to 37 alleged crimes

Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee
Published on June 13, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump is spending time with family amid Donald Trump's escalating legal troubles.

On Monday, 41-year-old Ivanka shared a series of photos taken at her daughter's bat mitzvah over the weekend.

"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend," the former first daughter captioned the photos. "We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude."

Elsewhere in the caption, Ivanka expressed pride in her daughter's "commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank" and support of "children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes."

"Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone," Ivanka wrote.

She continued: "We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life."

Also included in the photos were Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner; her sister, Tiffany; and her brothers, Don Jr. and Eric. All of their respective partners (including Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle,and his ex-wife, Vanessa) were there, too.

Notably absent from the photos of the festivities, however, was Ivanka's father, Donald, who will surrender to authorities in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday after being indicted on numerous federal charges — including violating the Espionage Act — last week.

The former president's indictment by a federal grand jury on Thursday detailed that Trump, 76, allegedly retained over 100 classified documents with some of the most sensitive topics originating from seven intelligence agencies, including the CIA, NSA and Department of Defense.

He is being charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

While Ivanka has not spoken out about her father's recent federal indictment, she did speak out about his earlier indictment, in April, which came after he allegedly paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

"I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," she wrote in a short message on her Instagram Story at the time. "I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

