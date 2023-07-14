Ivana Trump's Friend Fought Her About Needing Live-in Help the Day Before She Fell Down Stairs (Exclusive)

On the anniversary of Ivana Trump's shocking death, longtime friend Nikki Haskell tells PEOPLE about the socialite's fears of leaving home during the pandemic — and claims her death could have been prevented

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 09:32AM EDT
Businesswoman Ivana Trump (L) and Nikki Haskell attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute
Ivana Trump and longtime friend Nikki Haskell attending a party together in 2018. Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Ivana Trump's shocking death — a tragedy, says her longtime friend Nikki Haskell, that never should have happened.

"I'm totally heartbroken over it," Haskell, 82, tells PEOPLE of her dear friend. "I think about it all the time. It was so unnecessary for her to die."

Haskell says that she argued with Trump the day before she was found unresponsive on her staircase and declared dead on the scene by first responders. A medical examiner quickly ruled her death an accident, the result of blunt force injuries to her torso.

"I told her it was extremely important to get someone to live in the house with her," Haskell recalls. "I said, 'God forbid you fall down those stairs." According to Haskell, Trump was adamantly opposed to the idea.

"She didn't want anyone there, she didn't think she needed security. She just wanted to be left alone," Haskell says. "So when someone called to tell me she'd died, I immediately asked, 'Did she fall down the stairs?' I was very angry about it for a long time. This shouldn't have happened."

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Ivana Trump does a television interview at the book launch party and reception for Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech's "The Italiano Diet" at The Oak Room at the Plaza on June 13, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump does a television interview at the book launch party and reception for Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech's "The Italiano Diet" in 2018. Rebecca Smeyne/Getty

Haskell, who first met the socialite and businesswoman when she began dating Donald Trump in the late '70s, says that the Czech-American model was the most fun person she'd ever known.

"We traveled the world together," says Haskell, who used to be a successful stockbroker herself, and also had a cable TV show in the '70s where she interviewed celebrities at Studio 54.

"Ivana was the most positive, most fun, most electrifying woman that I'd ever met," she continues. "She was always up for an adventure. People forget that she used to be a champion skier, and was always very athletic. She was also a great mother, and just great fun all around."

Haskell, who is now reaching new fans with witty advice videos on TikTok, adds that the COVID-19 lockdown really affected Trump, who barely left her Manhattan townhouse during the last two years of her life.

"She was really worried about getting sick," Haskell says.

"A lot of people fell into that trap of not going out, not getting dressed, not seeing their friends," she says. "It's very demoralizing, when you start giving up your life and don't want to leave the house. It happened to a lot of people I know actually, and was very sad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Prior to the pandemic and her untimely death at 73, Haskell says Trump was really looking forward to living the rest of her life in retirement, and spending half the year in her beloved St. Tropez.

"I told her, 'Why don't you maybe write another book or something?' And she said, 'Nikki, I've been working since I was three years old. I'm just going to enjoy my life from here on out.' And that's what she was going to do."

Related Articles
Geraldo Rivera, Donald Trump
Geraldo Rivera Vows to Stop Ex-Friend Trump from Becoming President: ‘He Stabbed the Constitution in the Back’
Original Maroon 5 Drummer Ryan Dusick Felt 'Misdirected Anger' After Being Kicked Out of Band
Original Maroon 5 Drummer Ryan Dusick Felt 'Misdirected Anger' After Being Kicked Out of Band (Exclusive)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Rupert Murdoch Has Lost Faith in Ron DeSantis, Report Alleges, as Fox News Gets Tougher on Florida Governor
Michelle Obama presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
Michelle Obama Gets First Emmy Nomination for Her Candid Netflix Special with Oprah
Barack Obama, Morgan Freeman nominated for Emmy narration
Barack Obama Gets Second Emmy Nom for ‘Outstanding Narrator’ — but His Competition Couldn’t Be Fiercer
Mike Pence, Donald Trump
Mike Pence Says He Hoped Trump Would ‘Come Around’ Before Jan. 6 When Asked Why He Didn’t Help Prevent Riot
Jackie and Jack arrive in Dallas on that fateful day of November 22, 196
Jackie Kennedy's Handwritten Letters and Meal Plans for JFK Are Up for Auction
GAYLE, Taylor Swift
Gayle Says Taylor Swift Gave Everyone on the Eras Tour Matching Necklaces: She's a 'Lovely Human' (Exclusive)
US Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks on the 1st day of CPAC
A Republican Senator's Anti-Abortion Protest Has Left the Marines Without a Confirmed Leader for First Time in 150 Years
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'
Jane Ferguson, No Ordinary Assignment book cover
War Reporter Jane Ferguson Details Life Beyond the Combat Zones in Personal New Biography (Exclusive)
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
U.S. Officials Allegedly Worried About Nuclear War with North Korea in Early Days of Trump Administration
Hill Harper attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "To Live and Die and Live" Premiere
'The Good Doctor' Star Hill Harper Announces Senate Run
Cory Monteith Honored by Lea Michele on the 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Every Day'
Cory Monteith Honored by Lea Michele on the 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Every Day'
jimmy and rosalynn carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Celebrate 77th Anniversary in Same Small Town as Their 1946 Wedding
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty in Mar-a-Lago Documents Case