One Year After Fall, Ivana Trump's 'Shocking' Death Continues to Weigh on Loved Ones (Exclusive)

Family insiders share how the Trumps are still mourning the sudden death of Ivana Trump last July — and how they're keeping her memory alive

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a writer and reporter for PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, travel, design, human interest, lifestyle and art. She has been writing about these topics for more than 20 years.

Published on July 14, 2023 11:37AM EDT
Ivana Trump during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2006 - Christian Dior - Arrivals & Front Row at Polo de Paris in Paris, France. (Photo by Adrianne Olivera Lacroix/WireImage)
Ivana Trump during Paris Fashion Week in 2006. Photo: Adrianne Olivera Lacroix/WireImage

When Ivana Trump died at age 73 on July 14, 2022, after an accidental fall in her Manhattan townhome, friends and family were left reeling.

"Not only was it heartbreaking, but it was also shocking," says her longtime friend Nikki Haskell, 82. "Because it wasn't as though she were sick or anything. She was in the prime of her life."

The socialite and former model, who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990, was pronounced dead after authorities discovered her unconscious on the staircase in her home. Haskell says she still hasn't gotten over her grief, which she shares with Trump's children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

“The children were hit hard when it happened, and still miss her sense of humor, love of life, and energy for the projects and people she loved,” another insider tells PEOPLE.

Her ex-husband, the former president, also shares in that sorrow. "She was a great mother, and the most electrifying women I've ever met," Haskell says. "At the funeral, I can't even begin to tell you. I've never seen Donald so sad and overwhelmed by anything."

Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Jared Kushner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump Ivana Trump funeral, St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, New York, USA - 20 Jul 2022
The Trump family at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in N.Y.C. for Ivana Trump's funeral on July 20, 2022. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The second insider notes that it would come as "no surprise" that Donald was deeply affected by Ivana's death.

“Even after their divorce years ago, Ivana and Donald have remained close,” the insider says.

“They were friends, and talked over many things that happened to each of them in their lives. They laughed together and joked. They were pals until the end. Donald felt responsibility for her in many ways. The Trumps have always been a close family.”

Ivana (nee Zelnickova) and Donald Trump pose together at a Betsey Johnson fashion show in Bryant Park, New York, New York, 1997. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)
Ivana (nee Zelnickova) and Donald Trump pose together at a Betsey Johnson fashion show in New York City, 1997. Rose Hartman/Getty

The insider adds that one year after her death, the entire family enjoys sharing fun anecdotes about Ivana to keep her memory alive.

“They have many wonderful memories of their mom and her parents, their grandparents, who helped raise them, which has been instrumental in their grieving process,” the insider says. "They remember and talk about her and how she loved the European and New York lifestyle, and how she socialized with the best of them. Her kids agree that she enjoyed her life."

The insider continues, “Ivana’s life was a kaleidoscope of color, with her antics around the world. The children know she enjoyed a blessed life. In time, that has made them feel better and more at peace with her passing."

The insider adds, "All three of them loved Ivana very much.”

