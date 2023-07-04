It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Shut Down Split Rumors with Hilarious Tweets

The two 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars used Twitter to debunk recent rumors that they had separated

By
Published on July 4, 2023 12:13PM EDT
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the after the premiere of party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet"
Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are doing just fine!

After an online rumor that the two It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars were going their separate ways, Olson, 47, debunked the claim that she and husband McElhenney, 46, had separated and that he had had an affair.

“It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales,” she began in her tweet, sharing a Perez Hilton article about the speculation. “It was with a whale.”

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend the HBO Emmy's Party 2022

David Livingston/Getty Images

Olson didn’t stop the humor there, adding, “I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power.” She then ended the tweet with the quintessential celebrity breakup line: “We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.” 

McElhenney shared his own tweet, which referenced Olson’s. “Sad to admit that the rumor is true,” he joked. “However some of the details are …. Incorrect.”

Rumors that the longtime couple was parting ways over an affair first surfaced on gossip blog DeuxMoi Monday. 

Olson and McElhenney tied the knot in 2008 — just three years after their dark-humored sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, premiered on FX. They now share sons Axel Lee, born in September 2010, and Leo Grey, born in April 2012.

The pair's popular show is currently in its 16th season. It follows the daily shenanigans of Philadelphia bar owners Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Mac (McElhenney) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton). Olson plays Dennis’ sister Dee, who is the pub’s lead bartender. Danny DeVito also appears as Frank Reynolds, a.k.a. the legal father of Dennis and Dee.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FXX. 

