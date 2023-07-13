Plot Twist: Issa Rae Says She Actually Hates Barbie Pink: ‘I’ll Burn It All’

“It makes me so happy for Barbie, but for myself, I’m a bit darker," Rae said while at the U.K. premiere for the film

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on July 13, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Issa Rae isn’t a pink girl.

The Barbie star, 38, revealed on the red carpet film’s U.K. premiere that she doesn’t like the color pink at all and has a creative way of getting rid of all the pink clothes she’s accumulated during press for the movie. 

In a TikTok video, interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg asked if she was bored with pink yet, to which Rae admitted, “I, like, actually hate pink. So much.”

“I know. I don’t want the records to stop in the film,” continued Rae, who wore a dark pink strapless knee-length dress to the premiere paired with a diamond necklace and diamond strappy heels.  “But you know I’m in the pink spirit for this movie and after it’s done, I’ll burn it all.” 

A shocked Dimoldenberg asked, “You’re going to burn all the pink?” to which Rae responded, “Yeah.”

The actress then goes on to explain that while it’s a signature color for her character and the popular Mattel doll, she prefers more toned-down colors.

“I just, you know, I love it for Barbie,” she said. “It makes me so happy for Barbie, but for myself, I’m a bit darker.”

ISSA RAE as Barbie in Warner Bros. film 'Barbie.'
ISSA RAE as Barbie in Warner Bros.

Despite Rae’s dislike for the color, Dimoldenberg complimented her, saying that thinks she “really suits pink,” which prompted a laugh from Rae.

“You’re just saying that ‘cause it’s Barbie,” she joked.

Rae, who plays the Barbie president in the film, has worn several pink outfits during the Barbie press tour (that she’ll be saying goodbye to!) including a floor-length pink peek-a-boo gown she wore to the film’s L.A. premiere. The dress featured a high neck with a bow at her shoulders along with an opening that showed a hint of cleavage. 

She also wore several pink outfits in Australia while attending Barbie events. To the film’s Australia premiere, she wore a long-sleeved sheer dress. The dress was sheer on her chest, arms and lower legs, showing off her toned form before transforming into a solid pink for her midsection. 

Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art.

At another event, she sported an all-pink suit with a bright pink tie-blouse underneath. The suit top was cropped, matching the high-waisted pants which featured slits at the bottom so her pink sandals could be seen.

Earlier this week the actress told PEOPLE that Barbie dolls helped her create “fulfilling scenarios” when she was younger in the new Barbie special issue ahead of the July 21 release of Greta Gerwig’s big-screen adaptation of the iconic Mattel toys. 

“As a kid I just wanted to play and tell stories and make them kiss,” Rae remembers. “They were my opportunity to play God — Barbies were the Sims for me before I played the Sims.” 

She also recalls being conscious, even as a child, of the “stigma associated with Barbie” and its depiction of femininity and race in American culture. “I felt like there was a lot of pressure, image-wise, playing with white Barbie dolls and my parents making sure I had Black Barbie dolls so I felt represented.”

Warner Bros. will release Barbie in movie theaters July 21. PEOPLE's special Barbie issue is out now.

