Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Share a Passionate Kiss During Greece Vacation

The Hollywood couple, who has been married for more than a decade, shared a smooch on social media

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:52AM EDT
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher. Photo:

Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty

Isla Fisher just provided a fabulous life update on Instagram.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star, 47, shared snapshots of her recent vacation getaway with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

"GREECE…You definitely don’t sock!” Fisher captioned a trio of pics shared on Monday. The cover photo saw the Scooby-Doo actress standing in a grassy field smiling as she showed off a pair of blue socks. In the second slide, she shared a kiss with Cohen, 51. They also took a trip to Rome in May where they were spotted holding hands as they took a daytime stroll through Italy’s capital city.

Last week, Fisher showed off more of her island adventures in a photo carousel. “Antiparos 💜,” she wrote next to pictures of sunsets, sweet treats, and smiles.

The couple has been married for over a decade after tying the knot in Paris on March 15, 2010. The pair started dating after meeting at a party in 2001.

Baron Cohen recalled how they first bonded during an interview with The New York Times in 2020. "She was hilarious," he remembered. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mic out of the other people in the party, I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen share a kiss on vacation
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen share a kiss in Greece.

Isla Fisher/ Instagram

To celebrate the milestone of 20 years together, Fisher wrote to her husband, "Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS,” on Instagram in December 2021.

“If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh. Happy Anniversary my love," Baron Cohen wrote in his own tribute. "I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”

Fisher joked about the secret to their relationship when they celebrated another anniversary in 2019, writing at the time, "Happy eighteen year anniversary babes! A lot of people have asked me the secret to our longevity, and I say; it's all in the synchronized snacking technique."

Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. George Pimentel/WireImage

The pair shares three children together — daughters Oliva and Elula, which means "August" in Hebrew, and son, Montgomery. 

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," Fisher told Marie Claire Australia in May 2021.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood,” she added. “[And] being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny. All kids have the right to just be kids.”

