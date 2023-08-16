Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar Share Photos from Their 'Blissful' Wedding — on a Yacht! (Exclusive)

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar are giving fans a glimpse at their "blissful" July wedding at sea.

The newlyweds tied the knot on July 29 after getting engaged in April 2022. The nuptials took place on the Endless Dreams Yacht in Newport Beach, California. The boat boasts 6,000-sq. ft. of event space, with three spacious decks — and was just perfect for the "intimate, minimalistic wedding" Kellar and Hartenstein wanted.

Kellar tells PEOPLE the welcoming environment was designed so the couple "could connect with all our loved ones who took the time to be there for us." Hartenstein agrees with his new wife: "Being surrounded by our family and closest friends was the most important thing to us."

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar. Caleb Shane Photography

In total, the newlyweds had about 60 guests present on the big day — including Hartenstein's former teammate, Jordan Johnson.

"Being on a yacht, we were able to enjoy the beautiful view of the California sunset on the ocean," Kellar says.

The NBA player, 25, and his Texas-born wife, 32, first met in 2019 after Hartenstein made a move and slid into Kellar’s DMs while he was playing for the Houston Rockets. The story goes, he complimented her smile, she responded and the two quickly met in person and began dating.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar. Caleb Shane Photography

"My Instagram is pretty sexy, so I get a lot of comments about my body, which is nice,” she told the New York Post in a 2022 interview. “But he came in and messaged me something like, 'You have the most beautiful smile,' and sent me his favorite photo of me from my feed.”

Fast forward three years and the pair got engaged on a beach in Malibu — which Kellar told the outlet she thought was a couples photoshoot she had been wanting to do.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar. Caleb Shane Photography

Hartenstein, who currently plays for the New York Knicks, knelt down on one knee while she was facing the other direction, fixing her hair. "I ugly cried," Kellar continued. "I couldn't believe it. I had never been happier and I was so surprised."

On the big day, Kellar opted for a Rebecca Schoneveld custom halter gown and overskirt, which was later removed to reveal her reception dress underneath. She paired her white moment with Chanel earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes. Hartenstein wore a Festari for Men suit with his new wedding band. The couple's rings were designed by Cartier and Aura Diamonds.

The entire affair on water was planned by Kaylea Frantzis of Confetti Events, with florals — including calla lily bouquets, greenery and white florals — designed by Flowers by the Sea.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar. Caleb Shane Photography

Guests dined on a taco bar (Kellar's "favorite") during the rehearsal dinner, so all the stops had to be pulled out to top that on the wedding day. Kellar and Hartenstein served "a multi-course dinner to make sure our guests were full, happy and ready to party," the bride says.

Of course the menu included cake — a cookies and cream flavored one crafted by Cinderella Cakes, and including custom cake topper featuring the couple and their dog, Stitch.

While Hartenstein says he and Kellar "aren’t the super mushy type," there were emotions, of course, during the ceremony officiated by Nate Johnson: "When I saw her coming down the aisle I felt an excitement for our future together and I thought she looked really beautiful."

Having a pre-ceremony first look also helped keep tears at bay — especially for Kellar, who cherished the private moment. "It was all feelings of overwhelming joy and gratitude that the handsome seven-foot man at the alter was my soon to be husband," she tells PEOPLE.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar. Caleb Shane Photography

Overall, the pair — whose first dance was to "One Love" by Bob Marley — is grateful their wedding day gave them the opportunity to be "so emerged in the present moment."

Now, they've stepped right into married life as their honeymoon already happened at the end of Hartenstein's season — and the 23-hour travel journey to Bali proved so worth it. Says Kellar, "[We] enjoyed relaxing and exploring another country with each other."