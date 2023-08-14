Is Selena Gomez Teasing New Music? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Selena Gomez fans might not be able to calm down — because new music might be on the way.

Die-hard fans have spotted a recently published website — illbesinglesoon.com — which features the words “Single Soon?” in large red letters and is associated with the "Wolves" musician's record label, Interscope Records.

The more telling clue that it's related to new music from Gomez, 31, is that the bottom of the page also features links to the pop star's social channels. Fans can also sign up for news from this ominous page.

In addition to the website, fans have also spotted flyers featuring the words "Single Soon?" throughout cities in the U.S., which feature a phone number that people can call.

Fans reported that after dialing, there's a cryptic message seemingly featuring Gomez's younger sister Gracie Teefey, 10, and a snippet of what appears to be a new song.

"Hi sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all," says the person in the message, followed by the start of a song.

Gomez previously teased new music in June when she posted a carousel of black-and-white photos to Instagram that included a photo of the singer recording vocals in front of a microphone while reading from a piece of paper.

“Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned the photos. “Even from Paris.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in February, Gomez revealed her next batch of music would be upbeat and honest.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she told the outlet. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

She added, "If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile."

Selena Gomez in December 2022. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The last single Gomez shared — "My Mind & Me" — was released nearly a year ago alongside her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

In the Apple TV+ film, Gomez detailed everything from her body image issues to painful lupus flare-ups and, of course, her ongoing journey with mental health. Viewers were given an inside-look at her ups and downs over the last six years.

Her last studio album, Rare, was released in 2020. She followed up the project with her Spanish language EP, Revelación, in March 2021.

