Is an *NSYNC Reunion Coming? Here's Why Fans Think 'Trolls' Brought the Band Back Together

If anyone is going crazy over an *NSYNC reunion, it's gonna be me!

*NSYNC superfans believe the band may have reunited to record after several Trolls Band Together posters were posted in New York, featuring the first letter of the *NSYNC logo and a QR code.

Trolls Band Together is the third film in the Trolls franchise, which features Justin Timberlake — who sang for *NSYNC alongside Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — as Branch, the lead character. In 2016, he recorded "Can't Stop the Feeing" for the first film and it became a No. 1 hit.

When fans scanned the QR code, it took them to this site. When you press "play," a whistling tune is played.

The film's trailer — which features hilarious boy band references — also notably slid in this language: "We’re out of sync. We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: the backstreets."

The voice cast for the new film includes Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson Paak, Kunal Nayyar and Ron Funches.

*NSYNC perform in New York City in August 2013. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

If the speculation is true, this would be *NSYNC's first release since 2002. After Timberlake, 42, left the group to pursue a solo career that same year and the group went on hiatus, they reunited for a performance at the VMAs in 2013. Then, in 2016, they got together once again for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

In March, PEOPLE spoke to members of *NSYNC in honor of 25 years since the release of their self-titled debut album.

"We had five individuals that each took characteristics of the next guy, which took your same characteristics and then took characteristics from the next guy," Kirkpatrick, 51, shared. "And then by the way, Lance sings really low. Joey sings pretty low. JC sings mid. Justin sings pretty high. Chris sings really high. To have that arc vocally, and the looks... We really complemented each other so well in every aspect of what *NSYNC was, from personalities to music to just hobbies to fashion senses, all that stuff."

The individuals behind the record-breaking boyband also opened up about what led to the group's commercial breakthrough and how, by the time of their '98 U.S. debut, they all had a bit of each other ingrained in them.

"Everybody helped out each other with that personality," Fatone said. "Meaning, sometimes JC was very quiet about stuff. My dumb, goofy ass is outgoing. That helped him to come out of his shell a little bit more. Me being that goofy and dumb, I look at JC and I go, 'S—, you know what? I need to come up a little bit more correct and start being a little more serious.' So we had these combinations of each other that helped each other out."

Trolls Band Together premieres in theaters on Nov. 17.